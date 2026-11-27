MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGDONG, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANVO Fine Chemicals Group (SANVO), a leading Chinese manufacturer of fine chemical products, has been recognized as one of the 2026 China Coatings Industry 100 Index Enterprises, an industry initiative organized by the China National Coatings Industry Association (CNCIA). The recognition highlights SANVO's business scale and contribution to the development of China's coatings industry.









The China Coatings Industry 100 Index is compiled through an industry-wide survey of leading representative companies, with the final list determined by their coatings-related main business revenue. According to the published results, the 100 selected enterprises generated a combined revenue of RMB 182 billion, accounting for 46.9% of the industry's total main business revenue. As an industry benchmark, the index provides valuable insight into market structure, business scale and the development of leading coatings manufacturers.

The 2026 list includes prominent domestic and international companies such as Nippon Paint, 3TREES, AkzoNobel, PPG, BASF, Jotun, Sherwin-Williams, and SANVO Fine Chemicals. Their inclusion reflects the diverse industrial landscape, spanning architectural coatings, industrial coatings, protective coatings and specialty chemical solutions.

SANVO's recognition is supported by its long-standing presence in the chemical industry, diversified product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities. SANVO is an integrated group specializing in research and development, manufacturing and sales. Its product portfolio covers aerosols, organic silicone sealants, synthetic adhesives, architectural coatings, waterproofing materials, wood coatings and lubricants. The group operates seven specialized production bases and 12 research institutes, providing a strong foundation for technological innovation and product development. Listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020 under stock code 0301.HK, SANVO continues to expand its presence in domestic and international markets.

SANVO Multipurpose Mildew-Proof Silicone Sealant for Mold-free Edges

Alongside this industry recognition, SANVO has introduced its Multipurpose Mildew-Proof Silicone Sealant. It features a ready-to-use applicator that eliminates the need for a caulking gun, ideal for household sealing and waterproofing applications. Featuring Grade 0 anti-mold performance and a 10-year waterproofing and anti-mold warranty, the product is designed to help prevent mold stains and maintain clean, durable sealed surfaces.

The silicone sealant offers weather resistance, anti-aging performance and lasting flexibility across temperatures from -40°C to +150°C. It achieves surface drying in approximately two hours and full curing within 24–48 hours. Available in transparent and glossy white, it is suitable for bathrooms, sinks, shower enclosures, countertops, windows and other common household applications. The product has also obtained French A+ environmental certification.

With its combination of industry recognition, manufacturing expertise and consumer-focused innovation, SANVO remains committed to delivering reliable fine chemical solutions and creating greater value for customers worldwide.









About SANVO

SANVO Fine Chemicals Group is a China-based fine chemical enterprise founded in 1994 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (0301.HK) in 2020. The group specializes in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of aerosols, sealants, adhesives, coatings, lubricants and other fine chemical products, serving construction, automotive, industrial and household markets. Through continuous technological innovation, advanced manufacturing and global market development, SANVO is committed to providing high-quality chemical solutions worldwide.

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