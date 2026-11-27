MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The global enzymes for drug synthesis market research report provides an in-depth assessment of the technologies, adoption factors, regional capabilities, and strategic priorities shaping pharmaceutical biocatalysis. Valued at a projected USD 7.37 billion in 2026, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2032. The analysis supports strategic planning by highlighting opportunities in enzyme engineering, process optimization, sustainable manufacturing, and supply-chain resilience.

Market Overview

Enzymes for drug synthesis are biological catalysts used to create, modify, or resolve pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. Their high selectivity, comparatively mild operating conditions, and ability to enable efficient synthetic routes are driving adoption. Market development is influenced by process performance, regulatory acceptance, supply reliability, enzyme engineering capabilities, and compatibility with established manufacturing systems.

Biocatalysis Transforms Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Biocatalysis is progressing from isolated laboratory applications to integrated pharmaceutical process design. Advances in directed evolution, immobilization, continuous processing, and reaction engineering are improving enzyme robustness and expanding substrate compatibility.

Growing emphasis on greener chemistry, reduced solvent use, lower waste generation, and streamlined synthesis of complex molecules is encouraging closer collaboration among drug developers, contract manufacturers, enzyme specialists, and academic institutions. These insights enable decision-makers to identify scalable technologies that may strengthen operational efficiency and competitive positioning.

Artificial Intelligence Accelerates Innovation

Artificial intelligence is contributing across the enzyme development workflow by supporting:



Identification of promising enzyme sequences

Prediction of structure-function relationships

Prioritization of beneficial mutations

Assessment of substrate scope and immobilization designs Optimization of reaction conditions and process controls

Key limitations include data quality, insufficient representation of unusual substrates, explainability requirements, and the need for laboratory validation. AI delivers the greatest value when combined with high-throughput experimentation, automation, and expert process chemistry.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Benefits from advanced pharmaceutical research, biotechnology infrastructure, and established process-development capabilities.

Europe: Supported by green-chemistry priorities, sophisticated manufacturing, harmonized standards, and coordinated research networks.

Asia-Pacific: Driven by expanding pharmaceutical production, biotechnology investment, contract development, and enzyme engineering.

Latin America: Developing biopharmaceutical and generic-drug manufacturing capacity, with adoption influenced by technology access and supply resilience. Middle East and Africa: Growth is linked to industrial diversification, laboratory infrastructure, skills development, local production initiatives, and international partnerships.

Regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for evaluating market-entry options, partnership locations, and manufacturing expansion strategies.

Economic and Strategic Group Influence

ASEAN economies are strengthening regional pharmaceutical manufacturing and technical capabilities. BRICS members offer substantial research, production, and raw-material ecosystems, although regulations and infrastructure vary. The European Union emphasizes sustainability and advanced manufacturing, while G7 economies remain influential in innovation, quality systems, and high-value process development. GCC countries are advancing life-science diversification, and NATO members benefit from extensive scientific, industrial, and supply-chain relationships.

Country-Level Capabilities

The United States remains a major center for pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization. China and India combine large-scale manufacturing with expanding enzyme-engineering expertise, while Japan and South Korea maintain advanced chemical and biotechnology infrastructure. Australia and Canada contribute strong research and life-science capabilities.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom provide established regulatory and process-development strengths. Brazil and Mexico are important Latin American manufacturing markets, while Russia retains scientific and industrial capabilities amid collaboration and supply-chain constraints.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Evaluate enzymes using total process economics, including yield, selectivity, cycle time, purification, solvent use, and waste.

Invest in enzyme engineering, immobilization, reusable catalysts, and continuous processing where commercially justified.

Connect process chemistry, biochemical engineering, analytics, quality, and regulatory teams.

Establish reliable data standards and experimentally validate AI-generated outputs.

Diversify critical suppliers and qualify alternative production routes before scale-up. Engage regulators and manufacturing partners early to mitigate commercialization and technology-transfer risks.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is projected to grow from USD 7.37 billion in 2026 to USD 10.08 billion by 2032.

Sustainability, selectivity, and process efficiency are central adoption drivers.

AI and advanced enzyme engineering are accelerating discovery and optimization.

Regional strengths create distinct opportunities for market entry, collaboration, and manufacturing. Scalability, validation, regulatory alignment, and supply resilience remain essential to commercial success.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market, by Enzyme Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hydrolase

7.2.1. Esterase

7.2.2. Glycosidase

7.2.3. Lipase

7.2.4. Protease

7.2.4.1. Aspartic Protease

7.2.4.2. Cysteine Protease

7.2.4.3. Metalloprotease

7.2.4.4. Serine Protease

7.3. Isomerase

7.4. Ligase

7.5. Lyase

7.6. Oxidoreductase

7.6.1. Dehydrogenase

7.6.2. Oxidase

7.6.3. Oxygenase

7.6.4. Reductase

7.7. Transferase

7.7.1. Aminotransferase

7.7.2. Glycosyltransferase

7.7.3. Methyltransferase

7.7.4. Phosphotransferase

8. Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market, by Source

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Animal

8.3. Microbial

8.4. Plant

8.5. Recombinant

8.5.1. E Coli Expression Systems

8.5.2. Fungal Expression Systems

8.5.3. Yeast Expression Systems

9. Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market, by Process Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Free Enzyme

9.3. Immobilized Enzyme

9.3.1. Carrier Bound

9.3.2. Cross Linked

10. Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market, by Product Form

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Liquid Form

10.3. Solid Form

11. Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Biocatalysis

11.3. Chiral Resolution

11.4. Fermentation

11.5. Precursor Synthesis

12. Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Academic Institutes

12.3. Biotechnology Companies

12.4. Contract Research Organizations

12.5. Pharmaceutical Companies

13. Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. North America

13.4. Latin America

13.5. Europe

13.6. Middle East

13.7. Africa

14. Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. ASEAN

14.3. GCC

14.4. European Union

14.5. BRICS

14.6. G7

14.7. NATO

15. Enzymes for Drug Synthesis Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United States

15.3. Canada

15.4. Mexico

15.5. Brazil

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Germany

15.8. France

15.9. Russia

15.10. Italy

15.11. Spain

15.12. China

15.13. India

15.14. Japan

15.15. Australia

15.16. South Korea

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. AB Enzymes GmbH

17.2. ALLOYZMES Pte Ltd.

17.3. Amano Enzyme Inc.

17.4. BASF SE

17.5. Biomatter Inc.

17.6. Codexis, Inc.

17.7. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

17.8. Evonik Industries AG

17.9. GenScript Biotech Corporation

17.10. Lonza Group AG

17.11. Novozymes A/S

17.12. Promega Corporation

17.13. Royal DSM N.V.

17.14. Takara Bio Inc.

18. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [23]

LIST OF TABLES [356]

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