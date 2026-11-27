The Malibu coast, where the Semper Consulting team stayed on the beach in November.

Semper Consulting sent Alysa Lloyd, Luis Puig, and Connor Hatcher on an earned trip to Malibu to learn from industry leaders and celebrate their results.

- Tyler Lozier, President & FounderLONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Semper Consulting, a Marine Corps veteran-led sales consulting firm headquartered in Longwood, Florida, sent three of its top leaders to Malibu, California, from November 4 to 7, 2026, as a reward for their results. Alysa Lloyd, Luis Puig, and Connor Hatcher made the trip with Semper Consulting President & Founder Tyler Lozier.“On this trip we met with our broker and attended breakouts focusing on leadership development, client growth (seen and projected), and personality recognition with new reps within our business. Above all, this trip was a reward for those who go above and beyond,” said Tyler Lozier, President & Founder of Semper Consulting.Four Days in MalibuThe heart of the trip was one-on-one time with their broker's leaders. For three team members still building their own careers, it was a chance to learn directly from people who have already reached the level they are working toward, and to grow their network well beyond their own office.Outside of those conversations, the group stayed on the beach in Malibu and ended their days with dinners together as a team. It was a chance to step away from the daily work and celebrate the year with the people who helped build it.The time with those leaders sent the group back to Longwood with new knowledge and fresh motivation. Alysa, Luis, and Connor came home better equipped to succeed personally and to help Semper Consulting keep growing.Where They StartedEvery Semper Consulting team member starts in an entry-level role, and 100% of the company's leadership team was promoted from within. The three team members on the trip show what that path looks like at different stages.Luis Puig, whom Semper profiled earlier this month after his promotion to Assistant Manager, remembers when talking to strangers made him nervous. Sales Representative Alysa Lloyd joined Semper this year after nearly a decade as a surgical and ICU veterinary nurse. Sales Representative Connor Hatcher joined the company in October 2025, about a year before the trip.Recognition Built Into the JobTravel is one of the ways Semper Consulting recognizes its top performers. Alongside monthly recognition events, team members have earned trips across the South, around the country, and internationally.The Malibu trip closes out a year of growth for the company, which opened a second office in Savannah, Georgia, this summer and joined professionals from across the country at the 2026 National Conference in Houston.Semper Consulting is hiring in Longwood. People who want to start in an entry-level role and build toward leadership can view current openings on the Semper Consulting careers page.About Semper ConsultingSemper Consulting is a Marine Corps veteran-led sales consulting firm based in Longwood, Florida. Focused on client growth, leadership development, and community impact, Semper Consulting partners with organizations and professionals to deliver results-driven strategies and long-term success.

Tyler Lozier

Semper Consulting

+1 321-219-7366

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Marine Corps Veteran-Led Semper Consulting Rewards Three of Its Top Leaders With an Earned Trip to Malibu, California News Provided By Semper Consulting November 27, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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