Black Friday-Cyber Monday Deals

Magic Jimmy Spark AI 3D printers paired with four-roll PLA filament bundles, offering families additional colors for creative projects.

Ai Creation Tools for Turning Ideas into 3D

15 creative design modules to build, customize and creating 3D world

The Purple Spark AI 3D Printer with one PLA spool is offered at $229.99 for eligible Amazon Prime members, with different colors and filament configurations.

- Sophia Chen, Magic JimmyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magic Jimmy, the children's 3D printing brand behind the Spark AI 3D Printer for Kids, has announced its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, running from November 19 through November 30 on Amazon. The featured Magic Jimmy Spark AI 3D Printer in Purple, bundled with one PLA filament spool, is available for $229.99 to eligible Amazon Prime members, compared with a listed reference price of $299.99, representing a $70 saving. The promotion also includes additional printer colors and filament bundles, providing families with more options for holiday gifting and creative projects.Designed for children ages 8–14, the Spark AI combines beginner-friendly 3D printing hardware, ready-to-print models, and AI-assisted creative tools to help young makers turn ideas into physical creations. For families exploring holiday gifts that encourage creativity beyond the excitement of unwrapping something new, the Black Friday event offers an opportunity to discover a tool built around children's imagination and hands-on making.Black Friday Savings Across Printer Colors and Filament BundlesMagic Jimmy's Black Friday promotion covers five Spark AI printer color options and three package configurations featuring one, four, or twelve PLA filament spools. The selection allows families to choose a printer color they enjoy while considering the materials they may want for future projects.The Purple Spark AI printer with one PLA spool is the featured offer at $229.99 for eligible Prime members. A Purple four-spool configuration has also been advertised at a Prime-member promotional price of $246.49. Other participating colors and configurations, including twelve-spool packages, offer additional options, with prices and eligibility varying by selection.For first-time buyers, the one-spool package offers a starting point for exploring 3D printing. Families looking for additional material choices can consider larger configurations. The selection of Magic Jimmy filament bundles offers shoppers flexibility to choose a package according to their interests, preferred printer color, and intended projects, rather than assuming one configuration is right for every household.The Spark AI arrives fully assembled, with an enclosed printing chamber, automatic leveling, and a built-in camera for observing print progress. Together with supported creative tools, these features make getting started more approachable for families who may have little experience with 3D printing or digital modeling.A Holiday Gift Kids Can Create With, Not Just Play WithFor parents considering a creative technology gift, the question goes beyond what happens when a child first opens the box. It is also about what they can explore after the first project is finished-and whether the gift provides room for new interests and ideas.Magic Jimmy's Spark AI is designed to give young makers different ways to begin. Its library of more than 20,000 ready-to-print models allows children to select projects based on their interests without needing to design every object from scratch. Supported AI tools, including AI Doodle and AI Craft, offer additional ways to explore printable creations from drawings or written ideas.A child fascinated by dinosaurs might start by printing a favorite model. Another project could be a space rocket, a personalized nameplate, or a small holiday ornament. As their interests change, children can revisit familiar themes or explore something entirely different. Each creation begins with a choice and leads to a physical object they can hold, display, share, or use as inspiration for another project.Watching a design take shape layer by layer can also become part of the experience. The finished print is not the only result; imagining, experimenting, and seeing an idea become real are meaningful parts of the process. Adult guidance and appropriate operating precautions remain important whenever children use 3D printing equipment.This approach reflects Magic Jimmy's belief that children should be the creators, with technology supporting rather than directing their imagination. Inspired by a father who wanted to make 3D printing more approachable for children, the brand focuses on helping young makers build confidence in exploring their own ideas, rather than requiring them to think and work like experienced adult users.Black Friday AvailabilityMagic Jimmy's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers run from November 19 through November 30 on Amazon. Promotional pricing, Prime-member eligibility, product availability, and applicable terms may vary by configuration. Shoppers should check the selected listing and final checkout price for current offer details. Families can also explore additional product information, compatible materials, creative accessories, and brand resources through Amazon.About Magic JimmyMagic Jimmy is a children's creative technology brand dedicated to helping young makers turn imagination into physical creations. Inspired by the belief that children should shape their own creative journeys, Magic Jimmy develops approachable 3D printing experiences through its Spark AI 3D Printer, supported digital design tools, and creative accessories.Magic Your Ideas into Life.

Sophia Chen

NULAXY CO., LIMITED

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Magic Jimmy Announces 2026 Black Friday Offers for Spark AI 3D Printers and Filament Bundles News Provided By NULAXY CO., LIMITED November 27, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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