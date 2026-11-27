Prabhu Deva discusses dance, directing and technology on Tomorrow, Today.

Prabhu Deva discusses his early dance training, his move from choreography to acting and directing, and his concerns about how children use technology.

- Prabhu DevaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Prabhu Deva, the Indian dancer, choreographer, actor and director. The conversation covers his early training in Bharatanatyam, the opportunities that led him from choreography to acting and directing, how he handles pressure on a film and his views on artificial intelligence (AI) and technology.Deva says in the episode that he grew up watching his father, choreographer Mugur Sundar, at work and that he struggled at school before committing fully to dance. He credits his Bharatanatyam gurus with teaching him discipline, hard work, punctuality and cleanliness, recalling a teacher who arrived for lessons at 5:50 a.m. for years. He also credits actor Kamal Haasan with encouraging him early in his career.Topics covered in the episode include:- How his gurus' emphasis on discipline and punctuality became the foundation of his career- The songs "Mukkabla" and "Urvasi Urvasi" from the 1994 film "Kaadhalan," for which he credits director Shankar and composer A.R. Rahman- Performing in Munich at the 1999 MJ & Friends concert alongside Rahman- His move into acting and directing, which he says happened without a plan, from his Telugu directorial debut to the Hindi film "Wanted" with Salman Khan- Receiving the Padma Shri in 2019 and what the honor meant to his parents- His concerns about how children use technology, including piracy and deepfakes, and the need to guide themDeva said he gives every project his full effort while it is being made and does not carry earlier successes or audience expectations with him. "I don't take any baggage. I'll think this is my first film. I have not achieved anything," Deva said. He added that the tension comes only as a release date approaches and that he accepts the verdict, whether a film works or not.Asked for advice for young artists, Deva said results depend on the effort people put in, which is within their own control. He also spoke about his upcoming work, including the Tamil film "Moonwalk," which features music by Rahman and which its producers have announced for a Dec. 24, 2026, theatrical release.The conversation also addressed the direction of AI and its effect on creative work and young people. "If the technology is not pointed in the right direction, we will use it for the wrong things," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=XaBtPsZFG2EAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Prabhu DevaPrabhu Deva is an Indian dancer, choreographer, actor and director who has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. Born in Mysore in 1973, he trained in Bharatanatyam and has choreographed more than 100 films. He has received two National Film Awards for Best Choreography, and his directing credits include "Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana" (2005), "Pokkiri" (2007) and "Wanted" (2009). The Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 2019.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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After Choreographing More Than 100 Films, Director Prabhu Deva Tells Tomorrow, Today Why Every Film Is His First News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 27, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology



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