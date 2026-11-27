MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on Friday, said that he was "disappointed" with the DMK over its reported support to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, adding that the party might be falling into a "trap" laid by the BJP-led Centre.

This comes after DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, earlier on Friday, asserted that there would be no "compromise" with the state's interests.“If the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's share fall below its current 7.18%!" he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Tharoor said the DMK is "surrendering on the specious grounds that the increase is proportionate, without looking at the larger agenda of the BJP behind it".

According to the Congress leader, this is an "abdication of responsibility" to the people in whose name the DMK claims to speak.

"I am disappointed. I have many friends in the DMK, and I have had very good working relations with them over the years, but the stand they are reportedly taking is not something that any true Dravidian supporter of the DMK is going to welcome," he stated.

Tharoor gave an example to explain that the "proportional increase" argument is a "very specious one".

"Let's say you are the managing director of a company and you are paying yourself Rs 2 lakh while your driver has a salary of Rs 20,000, a proportion of 10 to one. You announce a 50% increase for everybody. Your salary goes up to Rs 3 lakh, and your driver's goes up to Rs 30,000. Are you not much better off? The proportion is still the same, 10 to one, but you have so much more money, so many more disposable assets, and so much more you can do. The same thing is what the BJP is trying to achieve," he said.

"If the DMK has fallen into that trap, then they are not thinking for themselves as they should be," he added.

Criticising the proposed Bill, Shashi Tharoor questioned the need to expand the Lok Sabha.

"There is no legislature in the world with 850 members. No democratic parliamentary legislature is that large. What you need is to accept that sometimes you have to draw a line. In the US, the House of Representatives was frozen at 435 seats in 1929. Their population has tripled since then. It was 120 million then, and it is 380 million today. They have not tried to increase the size of the House of Representatives. Why is it that only India needs to keep having more MPs per voter?"

According to the Thiruvananthapuram MP, what is worse is that there has been "no serious discussion and no effort has been made to take the people along" during a Parliament session.

"It has truly been a disgraceful move by the government," he remarked.