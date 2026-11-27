MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Friday it has received encouraging response from bidders for the development of two major elevated corridor projects along Ganga and Varuna rivers in Varanasi, that will help in decongesting the city and improve connectivity to key religious, cultural and transportation hubs.

The two projects, with a combined length of around 89.2 km, will connect NH-31 and Varanasi Ring Road along the River Varuna; and NH-19 to Varanasi Ring Road along the River Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The projects were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in July this year.

Both the projects will be implemented in two packages each. The Varuna Elevated Corridor received eight bids for Package-I and seven bids for Package-II.

Similarly, the Ganga Elevated Corridor received eight bids for Package-I and nine bids for Package-II. Thus, all four packages together received a total of 32 bids, reflecting encouraging participation from the highway developers, according to an official statement.

The 43.2-km-long Varuna Elevated Corridor will connect NH-31 with the Varanasi Ring Road, running along River Varuna. The project will be implemented on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) with a total capital cost of Rs 10,998.32 crore and will provide improved access to important transport terminals as well as key locations in Varanasi city.

The project comprises a 6/4-lane predominantly elevated corridor, including main carriageway, flyovers, loops, ramps, service roads and will be implemented in two packages.

Designed for an operating speed of 80–100 km per hour, the project will reduce travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from approximately 40 minutes to 20 minutes, representing a reduction of nearly 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the 46-km-long six-lane elevated Ganga Corridor will connect NH-19 with Varanasi Ring Road, providing riverbank connectivity along the River Ganga. The project will be implemented on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 14,447.64 crore.

The project has been divided into two packages and includes construction of a six-lane elevated main carriageway, a 910-meter-long cable-stayed bridge, a 1.32 km long extradosed Foot Over Bridge-cum-Major Bridge, loops, ramps, link roads and service roads.

The corridor has been conceived as a transformative urban mobility project to decongest the road network of Varanasi and Chandauli by providing a high-speed, access-controlled connection between NH-19, the Varanasi Ring Road (NH-135B), Ramnagar/BHU and other major urban destinations, said the statement.