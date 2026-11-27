MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 27 (IANS) The BJP will launch a 25-day outreach campaign across Meghalaya from December 1 to 25, focusing on Aadhaar enrolment and creating awareness about Centrally Sponsored Schemes to ensure that eligible beneficiaries can access various welfare initiatives of the Central government.

BJP spokesperson Michael Pakyntein said on Friday that party workers would visit every constituency in the state as part of the nationwide 'Seva Doot Abhiyan', aimed at taking information about government welfare programmes directly to the people.

He said the campaign would primarily focus on educating residents about the importance of Aadhaar enrolment, the benefits available under various Central government schemes and the procedures through which eligible individuals could avail themselves of these facilities.

Pakyntein observed that awareness about state government welfare programmes was relatively widespread in Meghalaya, but knowledge about several Central government initiatives remained limited among sections of the population.

He said the BJP wanted to address this information gap and ensure that people were aware of the schemes designed for their welfare.

"Government schemes should not remain confined to official documents or announcements. Their benefits must reach the people for whom they are intended," the BJP spokesperson said.

He added that party karyakartas would play an active role in identifying awareness gaps, explaining the eligibility criteria and guiding people on how to access the benefits of various welfare programmes.

The campaign will also seek to highlight Centrally Sponsored Schemes which, according to the BJP, have not been adequately implemented or publicised in Meghalaya.

The nationwide Seva Doot Abhiyan is being organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life, beginning in 2001. Through the campaign, the BJP intends to strengthen its grassroots outreach and connect people with government welfare initiatives through direct interaction.

In Meghalaya, the party hopes that the constituency-level exercise will improve awareness about Central schemes and help more eligible families benefit from them.