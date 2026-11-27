MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention in terminating the suspension of fellow party Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee from the House, ahead of the reconvening of the Lok Sabha session on November 20.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, the Diamond Harbour MP had said that Kalyan Banerjee was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remaining days of the Monsoon Session of the House on July 22.

Abhishek Banerjee, also the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, added that the Lok Sabha session was adjourned indefinitely on August 13, though the session was not officially declared over.

That is why, even though the Parliament session reconvenes on November 30, Kalyan Banerjee's suspension is still technically in effect, the Diamond Harbour MP said in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

According to Abhishek Banerjee, the continued suspension would prevent Kalyan Banerjee from participating in the proceedings of the House and discharging his responsibilities as an elected MP and Chief Whip of the party he represents, including coordinating the party's participation in Parliamentary business.

"In this regard, I would draw your attention to Rule 374(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, which expressly provides that the House may, at any time, on a motion being made, resolve to terminate the suspension of a Member. In view of the forthcoming sittings, I request you to kindly facilitate the early consideration of a motion for termination of Kalyan Banerjee's suspension, enabling him to resume his Parliamentary responsibilities and participate in the proceedings," the letter said.

Incidentally, Kalyan Banerjee was suspended on July 22 for the rest of the Monsoon session of the House for allegedly using "unparliamentary, derogatory and indecent language" against women MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The incident took place during a heated argument with his former party members, including Mitali Bagh and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who had split from the Trinamool Congress and joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). They then filed a written complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, following which a motion to suspend Kalyan Banerjee for misconduct was passed in the Lok Sabha.