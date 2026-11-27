Bani (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of giving a communal colour to the controversy surrounding construction work near Sheshnag along the Amarnath Yatra route, alleging that the issue was being politicised ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a public gathering in Bani in Kathua district, Omar Abdullah alleged that both parties were attempting to create a Hindu-Muslim divide in Jammu and Kashmir by turning the issue into a communal controversy.

Earlier today, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti questioned the Jammu and Kashmir government's reliance on satellite images to claim that no construction was taking place near Sheshnag Lake, challenging the administration to allow political leaders and environmentalists to visit the site and assess the situation on the ground. In a post shared on X, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister asked why the government was not allowing an independent inspection if its claim that the lake remained unharmed was accurate. She also alleged that heavy machinery was visible at the site and called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to depute a team to establish the facts. "If the UT government is relying on satellite images to claim that no construction is taking place at Sheshnag, why not allow us to visit the site and see for ourselves? The JCBs wreaking havoc there are visible for all to see. To dispel all doubts, let the CM depute a team of political leaders and environmentalists to inspect the site and establish the truth. What is there to hide?" Mufti wrote.

Her remarks come amid a row over alleged ecological damage near Sheshnag Lake along the traditional Amarnath Yatra route, after a video showing earthmoving machinery operating in the area circulated on social media and triggered concerns over the impact of the work on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. CM Omar Abdullah further alleged that the issue was being deliberately highlighted to benefit the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Questioning the objections raised by political parties, he said those having concerns about the work should approach the court or seek clarification from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), instead of politicising the matter. The Chief Minister maintained that development work and measures aimed at public convenience should not be given a communal or political colour. He made the remarks while addressing the public gathering in Bani on November 27. (ANI)