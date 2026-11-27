New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Indian Railways has achieved a breakthrough in the 6.59-km-long Tunnel-14 of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project in Rudraprayag district, connecting the two excavated sections of the tunnel from Portal-1 at Sumerpur and Portal-2 at Marora. The breakthrough connects the 4.7-km stretch excavated from Portal-1 and the 1.79-km stretch from Portal-2, marking a significant milestone in the construction of the tunnel. The 110-metre triple-track section at Portal-1 passes through loose soil beneath inhabited areas, with an overburden of 20-30 metres. The excavation was carried out using pre-excavation and multi-drifting techniques. At Portal-2, the slope was secured using 30-35-metre micropiles, 15-20-metre rock bolts and consolidation grouting. The main excavation drive began in March 2024 after ground settlement at Marora and issues related to land and house acquisition were resolved. Around 100 metres of the excavation at Portal-2 was carried out mechanically. Controlled blasting was undertaken only during daytime near the portals to ensure the safety of nearby settlements, while ventilation systems were installed throughout the 4.7-km drive from Portal-1. The breakthrough is expected to further strengthen connectivity, boost pilgrimage and tourism, and contribute to regional development.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday (October 22) highlighted the rapid execution of the strategically vital 125-kilometre Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway link in Uttarakhand, terming it an engineering marvel designed through the complex geology of the Himalayas and the state's "lifeline to the future." Taking to social media platform X, the Minister said,“Engineering through the Himalayas! 125 km, 12 stations, 83% tunnels. The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line is not just a track; it's Uttarakhand's lifeline to the future.” Vaishnaw further detailed the progress of the ambitious hill railway project, which features 16 tunnels and 19 bridges, making it one of the most demanding infrastructure initiatives undertaken by Indian Railways. Underscoring its dual significance for tourism and national security, Vaishnaw remarked, "Once this project is completed, travel to Karnaprayag, Rudraprayag, and pilgrimages to Kedarnath and Badrinath will become vastly easier. Furthermore, from a strategic perspective, this project is extremely critical because its terminal station, Karnaprayag, lies just 123 kilometres away from the India–China border." (ANI)