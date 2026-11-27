Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Manne Krishank on Friday hit back at the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his alleged selective stance on the Constitution and Democracy, following a clash between Congress and BRS leaders in a Hyderabad restaurant on Constitution Day.

BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan questioned the selective behaviour of the Congress by drawing a contrast between the party's approach to protests in Delhi and Telangana. Speaking to ANI, Sravan pointed out that while the party holds protests in Delhi to save democracy and the Constitution, youth in Telangana are being attacked by lathis for allegedly questioning the Congress government over its unfulfilled promises, "In the morning, you hold a 'Save the Constitution' rally, but in the evening, you indulge in hooliganism and rowdyism. Revanth Reddy provoked anti-social elements and some Youth Congress leaders. What does this convey? Is this not hypocrisy?... In Delhi, you want protests to be held to save democracy and the Constitution. But in Telangana, when the youth question the government and remind it of its unfulfilled promises, the response is lathis and a barbaric attack by goons. What kind of Constitution Day are you celebrating, Mr Rahul Gandhi and Mr Revanth Reddy? This is what the BRS is asking you," said Sravan.

Expressing similar sentiments, BRS leader Manne Krishank questioned whether it was a crime to keep a mannequin of Rahul Gandhi and serve Hyderabadi biryani to remind people of the manifesto promises, guarantees, and declarations. "Rahul Gandhi ji displays the Constitution of India across the nation. Yesterday, on Constitution Day, the Congress party murdered democracy and the Constitution in Hyderabad. A Congress Rajya Sabha MP initiated a goon attack by bringing around 200 people, who attacked us without caring about the customers dining there, the restaurant management or its property... What are the Congress party workers trying to do? Shouldn't we question the guarantees, declarations and promises made by the party? Is it a crime to keep a picture, replica or mannequin of Rahul Gandhi and serve Hyderabadi biryani to remind people of the manifesto promises, guarantees and declarations?" Krishank told ANI.

BRS leaders' remarks came after a clash broke out between Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers on Constitution Day. The incident occurred when BRS leaders gathered at the restaurant to mark three years since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit in November 2023 and questioned the Congress government's promises regarding the provision of two lakh government jobs and the implementation of a job calendar. The BRS workers, led by party leader Manne Krishank, reportedly organised a dinner programme featuring Rahul Gandhi's effigy to highlight what they described as the government's failure to fulfil its employment promises.

Following the incident, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly condemned the alleged attack on the party's youth leaders, including Manne Krishank, Muthha Jaisimha, Jagan Patimeedi, Dinesh Chowdary, Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Harish Reddy. In a statement, KTR held the State government responsible for the incident and demanded immediate and stringent action against those allegedly involved in the attack, including those who led it. He also urged the government to protect the democratic right of opposition parties to peacefully protest and question those in power. The incident has once again brought the Congress government's employment commitments and the right of opposition parties to hold the government accountable into focus. (ANI)