New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday consolidated earlier circulars covering card-based digital payments, ATM withdrawals, transaction charges, payment security and customer protection into two separate regulatory frameworks. The central bank issued the Reserve Bank of India (Digital Payments - Card-based transaction) Directions, 2026, and the Reserve Bank of India (Cash Withdrawal Transactions through Automated Teller Machines and Point of Sale Terminals) Directions, 2026, both effective immediately.

Card Payment Framework

While the card payment directions consolidate 25 earlier circulars, the cash withdrawal framework covers 17 circulars, including specified provisions of a circular on prepaid payment instruments. Under the card payment framework, contactless payments of up to Rs 5,000 per transaction are exempt from additional authentication requirements. Beyond this limit, contact-based payments with additional authentication are mandatory. Customers can also opt for PIN-based payments irrespective of the transaction amount. "In other words, customers cannot be compelled to do a contactless payment," the RBI said. Card issuers must provide round-the-clock facilities to customers to enable or disable domestic, international, online and contactless transactions and modify transaction limits. The directions also require credit card issuers to offer eligible customers a choice of card networks and restrict the storage of actual card details by entities other than card issuers and card networks for transactions where the card is not physically present.

ATM and POS Withdrawal Guidelines

Meanwhile, savings bank account holders are entitled to five free transactions every month at their own bank's ATMs, including financial and non-financial transactions. Customers using other banks' ATMs are entitled to three free transactions per month in metro cities and five in non-metro locations, subject to an overall limit of five. Cash withdrawals from other banks' ATMs are capped at Rs 10,000 per transaction. Banks can levy charges of up to Rs 23 per transaction, plus applicable taxes, beyond the prescribed free transaction limits. "Banks shall put in place suitable mechanism for cautioning/advising/alerting the customers about the number of free transactions already utilised during the month by the customer, and the charges that may be levied on subsequent transactions," the RBI said. Failed ATM transactions due to technical issues, non-availability of cash or invalid PIN validation, among other specified reasons, will not count towards free transaction limits or attract charges. The directions also cover cash withdrawals at designated merchant outlets through debit cards, eligible prepaid payment instruments and UPI, with a limit of Rs 2,000 per transaction and Rs 10,000 per month. Customer charges cannot exceed 1 per cent of the transaction amount. Both directions have been issued under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, as part of the RBI's regulatory consolidation exercise. (ANI)