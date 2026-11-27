Repindia Promotes Ankita Sirker To Associate Director Reputation And Content Strategy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Digital agency RepIndia has promoted Ankita Sirker to Associate Director Reputation and Content Strategy. In her expanded role, Sirker will focus on strengthening the agency's integrated approach to brand reputation and content, bringing together capabilities across online reputation management, content strategy, SEO, digital PR, leadership visibility, social listening and AI discoverability.
Ankita Sirker has been associated with RepIndia since 2020, having started her journey with the organisation as an intern. Over the years, she has taken on increasingly strategic responsibilities, contributing to the growth of the agency's content and reputation practices. She has also played a key role in building and scaling its public relations and influencer marketing verticals, developing them into more integrated offerings aligned with broader brand and business objectives.
Her experience spans over 100+ brands across sectors including BFSI, technology, hospitality, healthcare, aviation and consumer businesses, to name a few. Her work has covered corporate and leadership reputation management, digital PR, influencer-led campaigns, crisis and issues management, social listening, audience intelligence and content-led visibility strategies.
In her new role, Ankita Sirker will take on greater ownership of strategic direction across client mandates, working closely with internal teams and clients to develop cohesive communication strategies. A key area of focus will be the changing digital discovery landscape, where search engines, online communities, knowledge platforms and AI-led experiences increasingly influence how audiences find information and form perceptions about brands.
The appointment reflects the growing convergence of reputation and content, as brands look beyond individual platforms to build credibility and maintain a consistent presence across the wider digital ecosystem.
About RepIndia
RepIndia is one of India's leading integrated digital communications firms, founded in 2013, with a team of 400+ specialists and experience across 550+ brands. RepIndia helps organisations build influence, drive growth, and strengthen digital reputation through integrated capabilities spanning creative strategy, digital campaigns, content production, ORM and crisis management, digital listening and intelligence, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, AEO, media buying, and technology. With offices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, RepIndia works with leading brands across sectors, combining real-time insights, AI-powered intelligence, and creative thinking to shape brand narratives, navigate digital challenges, and build lasting credibility.
Ankita Sirker has been associated with RepIndia since 2020, having started her journey with the organisation as an intern. Over the years, she has taken on increasingly strategic responsibilities, contributing to the growth of the agency's content and reputation practices. She has also played a key role in building and scaling its public relations and influencer marketing verticals, developing them into more integrated offerings aligned with broader brand and business objectives.
Her experience spans over 100+ brands across sectors including BFSI, technology, hospitality, healthcare, aviation and consumer businesses, to name a few. Her work has covered corporate and leadership reputation management, digital PR, influencer-led campaigns, crisis and issues management, social listening, audience intelligence and content-led visibility strategies.
In her new role, Ankita Sirker will take on greater ownership of strategic direction across client mandates, working closely with internal teams and clients to develop cohesive communication strategies. A key area of focus will be the changing digital discovery landscape, where search engines, online communities, knowledge platforms and AI-led experiences increasingly influence how audiences find information and form perceptions about brands.
The appointment reflects the growing convergence of reputation and content, as brands look beyond individual platforms to build credibility and maintain a consistent presence across the wider digital ecosystem.
About RepIndia
RepIndia is one of India's leading integrated digital communications firms, founded in 2013, with a team of 400+ specialists and experience across 550+ brands. RepIndia helps organisations build influence, drive growth, and strengthen digital reputation through integrated capabilities spanning creative strategy, digital campaigns, content production, ORM and crisis management, digital listening and intelligence, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, AEO, media buying, and technology. With offices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, RepIndia works with leading brands across sectors, combining real-time insights, AI-powered intelligence, and creative thinking to shape brand narratives, navigate digital challenges, and build lasting credibility.
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