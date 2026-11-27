MENAFN - GetNews)"A Message from Harpers Chimney Sweeps, Kenny Broadbent: "With the colder weather arriving, we want to remind homeowners how important it is to keep their chimneys and stoves properly maintained. A professional sweep is about more than simply removing soot. It's an opportunity to check the condition of the appliance and identify potential issues before they become more serious.""Established Fylde Coast chimney sweeping business encourages homeowners across Blackpool and surrounding areas to prioritise regular chimney cleaning, stove servicing and responsible home heating.

BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE - Nov. 27, 2026 - Harpers Chimney Sweeps, an established chimney sweeping and stove maintenance business serving the Fylde Coast, is highlighting the importance of professional chimney and solid-fuel appliance maintenance as homeowners prepare for increased heating use throughout the winter months.

Founded in 2011 to complement sister company Harpers Stoves Ltd, Harpers Chimney Sweeps has developed its services around professional workmanship, customer communication and practical advice for homeowners using wood-burning stoves and traditional fireplaces.

Operating across Blackpool, Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Lytham St Annes and surrounding areas, the company provides chimney sweeping, stove servicing and associated maintenance services.

Why Winter Chimney Maintenance Matters

As temperatures fall and homeowners increasingly rely on their heating appliances, ensuring that chimneys and flues are properly maintained becomes particularly important.

During normal use, deposits can accumulate within a chimney or flue. Depending on the fuel, appliance and operating conditions, these may include soot, tar and creosote.

Without appropriate inspection and maintenance, deposits and obstructions may increase the risk of chimney fires or interfere with the safe evacuation of combustion gases.

Professional chimney sweeping helps remove accumulated material and provides an opportunity to identify visible concerns that may require further attention.

The frequency of sweeping depends on the appliance, fuel and usage, with homeowners advised to follow current professional guidance and manufacturer recommendations.

Supporting Homeowners Throughout the Fylde Coast

Harpers Chimney Sweeps provides a range of services designed to help customers maintain their heating appliances.

Alongside traditional chimney sweeping, the business offers stove servicing, which may involve inspecting internal components, cleaning appliance glass and replacing worn door seals where required.

Additional services include stove refurbishment and respraying, helping homeowners maintain the appearance and condition of suitable appliances.

The business also emphasises careful preparation of the customer's property and clear communication throughout the appointment.

Its established service process includes appointment confirmations, communication before arrival, protective sheeting, visual checks and documentation following completion.

These measures form part of Harpers' commitment to delivering a professional customer experience.

"At Harpers, we've always focused on providing a reliable, professional chimney sweep service and making the whole process straightforward for our customers. Whether someone needs a routine chimney sweep or a more comprehensive stove service, our aim is to help them maintain their heating appliances safely and with confidence."

Combining Traditional Skills with Modern Customer Service

Although chimney sweeping is a long-established trade, modern chimney and stove maintenance involves specialist equipment, professional procedures and clear customer communication.

Harpers Chimney Sweeps combines traditional sweeping knowledge with contemporary booking and customer-service systems.

The company has also expanded beyond its original Fylde Coast operations, developing a wider network of chimney sweeping services supported by shared professional standards and administrative systems.

This approach reflects the business's continued investment in professional service delivery.

Helping Homeowners Make Informed Maintenance Decisions

Harpers Chimney Sweeps encourages homeowners to consider the condition of their chimney and heating appliance as part of routine household maintenance.

Visible damage, unusual appliance behaviour, smoke entering a room or concerns about ventilation should be assessed appropriately before further use.

Professional servicing may also identify worn components, such as stove door seals or internal fire bricks, that require attention.

Homeowners should ensure suitable carbon monoxide alarms are installed and maintained in accordance with applicable requirements and manufacturer guidance.

Regular maintenance, appropriate fuel and responsible appliance operation all contribute to safer home heating.

About Harpers Chimney Sweeps

Harpers Chimney Sweeps was founded in 2011 to complement Harpers Stoves Ltd, a business specialising in the installation of solid-fuel appliances.

The company provides chimney sweeping, wood-burning stove servicing and related maintenance services throughout the Fylde Coast, with a focus on professional workmanship and customer satisfaction.

Business contact details

Harpers Chimney Sweeps 1 Griffith Drive, The Wheeler Hub Blackpool, Lancashire, FY2 0TG

Telephone: 01253 366020 Email: ... Website: