MENAFN - GetNews)"Hazem Watti on the Launch of MW Premium Stone Statement from Hazem Watti, MW Premium Stone:“The launch of M W Premium Stone is an exciting step for us as we develop a specialist natural stone supply business serving trade and commercial customers.""East Yorkshire supplier introduces a specialist collection of granite, marble, sandstone and limestone for trade, architectural and commercial projects

BRIDLINGTON, EAST YORKSHIRE - Nov. 27, 2026 - M W Premium Stone, a recently launched natural stone supply business based in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, is introducing its specialist range of granite, marble, sandstone and limestone products to trade customers across the UK and international markets.

Operating from its yard and office at Carnaby Industrial Estate, M W Premium Stone supplies natural stone materials for wholesalers, fabricators, kitchen and interior specialists, contractors and businesses working on architectural and construction projects.

The business has also launched its dedicated website,, where trade customers can explore its natural stone collection, review product applications and make enquiries about specifications and availability.

Natural Stone for Trade and Commercial Applications

M W Premium Stone aims to provide trade buyers with carefully selected natural stone products suited to a broad range of interior, exterior and specialist fabrication requirements.

Its product offering includes kitchen worktop blanks, kitchen island slabs, dining table surfaces, splashbacks, upstands, paving, wall cladding, coping and natural stone component blanks for fireplace manufacturers and fabricators.

Different projects call for different material characteristics. Kitchen and interior applications may prioritise visual appearance, finish and consistent dimensions, while paving, cladding and exterior construction can require particular attention to durability, surface characteristics and intended use.

The company is focused on helping professional buyers identify suitable products for their projects through clear specifications, practical product information and responsive trade support.

A Focus on Material Choice, Quality and Service

Natural stone offers distinctive colours, textures and patterns, making it a popular material for residential, commercial and architectural applications. Its natural variations also make appropriate product selection important.

M W Premium Stone places emphasis on understanding customer requirements, discussing available materials and finishes, and supporting enquiries relating to product dimensions, presentation and intended applications.

With a trade-focused approach, the business aims to establish long-term relationships with customers seeking dependable service and access to a varied natural stone collection.

Working Directly with Quarry Suppliers

M W Premium Stone works directly with quarries as part of its approach to selecting and supplying natural stone materials. This direct relationship with quarry suppliers supports the company's focus on material choice and responding to the requirements of trade and commercial customers.

“We want to make it straightforward for customers to enquire about quality natural stone products, discuss their requirements and receive a professional, reliable service.

“From kitchen and interior projects to architectural and landscaping applications, our focus is on offering a useful choice of materials and building lasting relationships with the businesses we supply.”

Supporting Trade Enquiries from East Yorkshire

M W Premium Stone operates from Carnaby Industrial Estate in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, providing a UK point of contact for professional buyers and businesses seeking information about its range.

Through its website, customers can view product categories and contact the sales team about natural stone options, specifications and trade enquiries. The company states that its team aims to respond to trade enquiries within 24 hours.

Looking Ahead

Following its launch, M W Premium Stone plans to continue developing its natural stone offering and supporting customers across fabrication, construction, design and related trade sectors.

Its priorities include maintaining a practical, customer-focused approach, improving access to product information and developing strong commercial relationships as the business grows.

About M W Premium Stone

M W Premium Stone is a natural stone supply business based in Bridlington, East Yorkshire. It offers granite, marble, sandstone, limestone and related natural stone products for trade, wholesale, interior, architectural and commercial applications.

The company's collection includes kitchen worktop blanks, island slabs, dining table surfaces, splashbacks, upstands, paving, wall cladding, coping and fireplace components.

UK Yard & Office

M W Premium Stone Lancaster Road Carnaby Industrial Estate Bridlington, East Yorkshire YO15 3QY United Kingdom

Trade & Media Enquiries

Contact: M W Premium Stone Sales Team Telephone: +44 (0)1262 601600 (option 3) Email:... Website: UK office hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM GMT