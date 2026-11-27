MENAFN - GetNews)"Watter CPA logo"Watter CPA has opened a downtown Chicago office that provides tax preparation, bookkeeping and tax advisory services to individuals and businesses.

Chicago, Illinois - Nov. 27, 2026 - Watter CPA, a tax and accounting firm founded in Rockville, Maryland, in 1988, has opened an office at 150 N. Riverside Plaza in downtown Chicago. The office serves individuals and businesses across the Chicago area.

The Chicago office prepares federal and Illinois tax returns and helps clients with multistate filings, estimated tax payments and ongoing tax planning. It also provides bookkeeping and financial reporting for business owners. Its tax advisory work covers rental properties, investment income, stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs), cryptocurrency tax reporting and foreign accounts.

“Opening our Chicago office is an important step in making our tax and accounting services more accessible to individuals and businesses in the area,” said George Dimov, CPA, who leads Watter CPA.“We want clients to have access to experienced accountants who understand their tax obligations and can provide practical guidance throughout the year, not just during filing season.”

The office is in the West Loop, on the west bank of the Chicago River between Lake and Randolph Streets. Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station are within walking distance, and the Loop and River North are across the river. In-person meetings are by appointment only. The firm also offers consultations by phone or video and can arrange secure document sharing.

Illinois tax rules for 2026

For the 2026 tax year, the Illinois Department of Revenue lists a flat individual income tax rate of 4.95%, in effect since July 1, 2017. Individuals who expect to owe more than $1,000 after Illinois withholding, pass-through withholding and tax credits must make estimated payments. Qualifying farmers and people aged 65 or older who live permanently in a nursing home are exempt from estimated payments.

Illinois has reciprocal tax agreements with Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin covering only wages, salaries, tips and commissions. When Illinois residents work in one of those states, Illinois taxes that compensation and the other state does not. Indiana is outside the agreements. Residents of the four reciprocal states who work in Illinois must file Form IL-1040 with Schedule NR if they receive other Illinois-source income or seek a refund of Illinois tax withheld.

Illinois taxes the net income of businesses and trusts at these rates:



Corporations other than S corporations: 7% income tax plus 2.5% personal property replacement tax. They must make quarterly estimated payments if they expect to owe more than $400 after Illinois withholding, pass-through withholding and tax credits.

Partnerships and S corporations: 1.5% replacement tax. Trusts: 1.5% replacement tax plus 4.95% income tax.

The Chicago office phone number is (312) 257-3848. Office and appointment details are at .

About The Company

Ken Watter founded Watter CPA in Rockville, Maryland, in 1988. The firm provides individual and business tax preparation, bookkeeping, financial reporting and tax advisory services, with a focus on helping clients understand their tax obligations and plan throughout the year. Led by George Dimov, CPA, it serves clients nationwide from its Rockville and Chicago offices.