MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson on Friday warned against circulating social media posts containing purported decisions attributed to the PSD without being officially issued through its recognized publication channels and verified sources.

The spokesperson stressed that posts circulated earlier on Friday claiming that decisions had been made to release inmates from the Police Rehabilitation and Correction Centre, along with other purported decisions, were false.

The spokesperson urged the public not to publish, repost or circulate anonymous statements or information that have not been issued by official authorities, stressing that such content should be treated as unverified.

The spokesperson also called on the public to always refer to official sources and verify information before sharing it, in order to prevent the spread of rumors and misinformation.

//Petra// MF