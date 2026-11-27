Russian Drone Attack On Kremenchuk Injures Two
“Kremenchuk has once again been attacked by enemy UAVs. The strike damaged the windows of blocks of flats and commercial premises,” he wrote.Read also: Russian strikes hit railways and energy infrastructure in nine Ukrainian regions overnight – PM Koretskyi
A 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl sustained moderate injuries. Medical staff provided treatment to both victims.
As reported by Ukrinform, on 22 November, an enemy drone struck the premises of a private enterpris in the Kremenchuk district.
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