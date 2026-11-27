MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

“Kremenchuk has once again been attacked by enemy UAVs. The strike damaged the windows of blocks of flats and commercial premises,” he wrote.

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A 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl sustained moderate injuries. Medical staff provided treatment to both victims.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 22 November, an enemy drone struck the premises of a private enterpris in the Kremenchuk district.