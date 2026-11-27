MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo press office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Yesterday, our specialists were carrying out repairs to a high-voltage overhead power line damaged by an attack by the invaders, in order to restore power to the Kushuhum community for the third time this week. They were working in open terrain, so when a report came in about a jet-powered UAV flying in their direction, they headed for the crew's vehicle to reach the nearest shelter. They didn't manage to get there in time – and that is precisely what saved them,” wrote Andrii Stasevsky, head of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.

It is reported that the 'Shahed' struck near a vehicle; the blast wave shattered the windows and the vehicle was damaged. However, no one was injured. Once the danger had passed, the power engineers returned to work, repaired the line and restored power to over 3,500 customers.

Russian shelling ofpetrovsk region kills one, injures several in more than 20 attacks

The regional power company reported that this is already the fourth such incident this month. Since the start of autumn 2026, specialists from Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo have come under enemy fire nine times whilst carrying out emergency repair work.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, whilst extinguishing a fire following a Russian strike on a petrol station, rescue workers came under repeated attacks on two occasions.