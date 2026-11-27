MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The Silk Road Cultural and Historical Research Public Union has expanded its international cooperation by signing memorandums of understanding with organizations in Lithuania, aiming to promote research into the history, cultural heritage and national identities of the peoples of Eurasia and the Caucasus.

The initiative was announced by Aida Eyvazli Goyturk, Chairwoman of the Public Union, who highlighted her participation in an event hosted by the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas) focusing on the protection of the national identity and rights of Circassians and other Caucasian peoples.

During the conference, Goyturk signed memorandums of understanding with Adas Jakubauskas, Director of Lithuania's Institute for the Research of Occupied Peoples, and Fatimat Kardanova Ianonenе, Chairwoman of the World Circassian Agency, which advocates for the return of the Circassian people to their homeland.

According to Goyturk, the agreements aim to strengthen cooperation in studying the historical heritage and solidarity of the peoples of Eurasia and the Caucasus.

The memorandums also provide for reciprocal visits by international delegations and the organization of joint conferences, including events in Lithuania.

The planned cooperation will focus on research, documentary, publishing and humanitarian projects aimed at promoting the objective study of Caucasian history, preserving the collective memory of different peoples and raising international awareness of their cultural values.

Goyturk emphasized that the organization's mission is to explore the history, culture and identity of different nations and bring overlooked historical facts to light.

She expressed hope that the newly established international partnerships would lead to lasting results and further opportunities for cultural and academic cooperation.