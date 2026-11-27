MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Nov 27 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Tyson Fury has been cleared to fight Anthony Joshua in Cardiff next month despite concerns about his mental health, reported PA Media/dpa.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) indicated earlier this week that it would investigate comments by Fury's wife, Paris, that the boxer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The board also had the power to deny him a licence to fight.

However, Paris Fury retracted her claim in a statement issued on Thursday night.

The BBBoC's general secretary, Robert Smith, told Sky Sports:“Fury cleared last night. All up-to-date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning.”

In the initial version of a Netflix documentary due for release today, Paris Fury said Tyson had been diagnosed with schizophrenia just months after defeating Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight title in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

In her statement on Thursday, she said:“I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary.

“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson's condition and I used the word 'schizophrenic'. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.

“Mental health is complex, and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love. I'm so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we've received as a family.”

Netflix indicated that it had edited the footage following the clarification, saying in a statement:“Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.”

Fury has been open about his mental health struggles since defeating Klitschko.

He subsequently took a near three-year hiatus from boxing, during which his weight ballooned to 27 stone (approximately 171 kilogrammes) as he battled suicidal thoughts and alcohol addiction.

Fury admitted to hearing“voices in my mind” following his victory, adding:“Words can't explain the darkness I was in.

“I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100 per cent thought at times I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa