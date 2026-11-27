MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan attracted $5.9 billion in foreign direct investment from 2020 to 2025, while 88 investment agreements worth a combined $11.8 billion were signed over the past three years, according to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the figures during a meeting with the business community at the "Investment Vector: Government and Business – Open Dialogue" forum in Bishkek on November 27.

Kasymaliev said the country had set a target of increasing foreign direct investment by at least 20% annually. The task was outlined by President Sadyr Japarov at a republican meeting on October 21.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers said Kyrgyzstan was seeking to build a comprehensive investment ecosystem and transform the country into a regional manufacturing and logistics hub integrated into global value chains.

He identified processing industries, green energy, agricultural technology, financial technology, data centers, and high-value-added tourism as priority sectors for attracting investment.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed government agencies to accelerate the development of an investment strategy for 2027-2030 and an implementation program. He also called for stronger investor support, measures to encourage reinvestment, and the timely and full fulfillment of the state's obligations under investment agreements.

The authorities were also instructed to work with the Prosecutor General's Office on the possible pilot introduction of an investment prosecutor.