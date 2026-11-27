MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov has addressed a conference on biodiversity conservation and combating climate change at Turkmenistan's International University for Humanities and Development.

According to the embassy, the event was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, ambassadors accredited in Turkmenistan, representatives of international organizations and the media, as well as the university's faculty members and students.

In his remarks, Gozalov highlighted global environmental challenges and stressed the importance of international cooperation in protecting biodiversity and combating climate change.

The ambassador said that environmental protection and climate action are among the priorities of Azerbaijan's state policy. He also outlined measures taken in the country to conserve biodiversity, restore natural ecosystems and expand protected natural areas. In this regard, he noted the establishment of Agh-Gol and Ilisu National Parks in 2025 and Karabakh National Park in 2026.

Gozalov also briefed participants on Azerbaijan's renewable energy projects and targets. He noted that solar power plants with a total capacity of 330 MW and wind power plants with a capacity of 240 MW had been commissioned in recent years. Starting in 2027, the Sangachal oil and gas terminal is expected to be supplied with solar power.

The ambassador added that Azerbaijan aims to increase its renewable energy generation capacity to 6–8 GW by 2032, while raising the share of renewables in the country's total electricity generation capacity to 39 percent by 2030 and 43 percent by 2035.

Gozalov also highlighted Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 in 2024 and the significance of the outcomes achieved at the conference in climate finance, support for developing countries and strengthening global climate action.

He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in the green energy sector. In this context, he pointed to the Strategic Partnership Agreement on Renewable Energy signed by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during COP29, as well as the cable project envisaging the transmission of green electricity to Europe across the Caspian Sea.

The ambassador also addressed the development of regional cooperation on climate and innovation under the SPECA and CAREC programs. He noted that, during the SPECA Economic Forum held in Ashgabat on January 23, 2026, Turkmenistan's Arkadag city joined the Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Cities Climate Forum, signed during COP29. He also referred to the presentation of the Caspian House Platform project and the signing of a relevant memorandum of understanding during COP29.

Gozalov further highlighted cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on climate action, alternative energy development and methane emissions reduction, noting that both countries have joined the Global Methane Pledge.

Stressing the shared importance of protecting the Caspian Sea's ecological environment for littoral countries, including Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the ambassador underlined the need for joint efforts to conserve the sea's biodiversity and study the problem of declining water levels. In this regard, he highlighted the first Caspian Environmental Summit, held in Turkmenistan on October 9, 2026.

Gozalov also spoke about Turkmenistan's efforts to protect biodiversity and combat climate change, as well as its international initiatives put forward within the framework of COP31.

The ambassador said Azerbaijan supports Turkmenistan's initiatives on environmental protection and climate action across international and regional platforms, adding that closer cooperation in these areas would make an important contribution to strengthening regional environmental security.