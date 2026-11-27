MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and China have discussed the progress of a joint study on the development of Azerbaijan's electric power grid, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in this sector, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reported.

According to the report, the discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and the President of the Electric Power Planning & Engineering Institute (EPPEI), Zhou Yi, in Beijing as part of the minister's visit to China.

The parties reviewed the current status of the study, priorities for the next phase of cooperation, and opportunities to broaden their joint activities.

During the meeting, the importance of the study was highlighted, particularly regarding the integration of new solar and wind power plants into the country's energy system and ensuring its overall stability.

The cooperation with the institute is being carried out under an agreement on the study of Azerbaijan's electric power grid, signed in 2025 between the country's Ministry of Energy and EPPEI. The final report on the study's findings is expected to be presented in the near future.

As part of his visit, the Minister of Energy also familiarized himself with the institute's operations and the projects it is currently implementing.

EPPEI is a consulting organization that has been active in the energy sector for 70 years. The institute employs approximately 300 analysts and engineers specializing in various energy fields, ranging from traditional to renewable energy. Among them, 140 hold PhD degrees, and 240 possess advanced professional qualifications.

The institute conducts strategic research and develops recommendations for energy policy and planning, helping to translate long-term industry development goals into concrete measures and practical action plans.

In recent years, EPPEI has produced a number of studies in the realm of energy policy and planning. Among the most significant projects are China's five-year plan for the development of the electric power sector and research into electricity market reform.

In addition, the institute helps enterprises and financial institutions identify new opportunities amid the transformation of the energy sector.