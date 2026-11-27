MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover exceeded $12 billion in January–August 2026, increasing by 13.3% year on year, according to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the figure during a meeting with the business community at the "Investment Vector: Government and Business – Open Dialogue" forum in Bishkek on November 27.

Adylbek Kasymaliev said Kyrgyzstan's strategic goal was to become a regional manufacturing and logistics hub and integrate into global value chains. He urged investors to view the country as a production base for accessing larger regional markets rather than as a market with limited domestic demand.

He stressed that investors needed not only financing and infrastructure, but also qualified personnel, digital services, and reliable legal protection. In particular, he highlighted the importance of protecting private property, ensuring compliance with contractual obligations, and providing fair judicial safeguards.

The forum brought together representatives of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General's Office, ministries, tax and customs authorities, the National Investment Agency, the Agency for Land Resources, and local administrations, among others.

During the meeting, business representatives raised questions concerning land relations, taxation, contractual obligations, bank financing, and preferential financing.

Following the discussions, Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed government and local authorities to appoint officials responsible for attracting investment and assess their performance against specific key performance indicators (KPIs).