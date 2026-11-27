MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, United States, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGA Gaming Marketing Inc ("PGA") is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with multiple international game developers and publishers, aiming to establish long-term business relationships in game promotion, digital marketing, and overseas market expansion. These partnerships are expected to broaden the company's international project pipeline and support the expansion of its global game marketing operations into additional markets.

As demand for international game distribution continues to grow, overseas brand communication and localized marketing have become increasingly important for gaming companies seeking to expand their market presence. PGA's planned partnerships will focus on game brand promotion, social media marketing, online promotional campaigns, and regional market development. By developing marketing strategies tailored to different game products and target audiences, PGA aims to provide its partners with market promotion support through coordinated marketing channels and project execution.









In its business operations, PGA plans to adopt a project-based collaboration model, working directly with game developers and publishers to identify promotional requirements and coordinate marketing strategies, online distribution channels, and implementation schedules. This approach will allow the company to allocate promotional resources according to the market characteristics of individual game products while creating opportunities for both parties to develop ongoing business relationships beyond individual campaigns. As the number of collaborative projects increases, PGA expects to expand its service offerings and strengthen its experience in managing cross-regional marketing initiatives.

From a regional perspective, Malaysia represents an important market in PGA's current international development strategy. Established in 2023, the company began expanding into the Malaysian market in 2024, gradually developing local game promotion and digital marketing operations. Building on this foundation, PGA plans to further strengthen its regional operations while exploring partnership opportunities in other Southeast Asian markets, gaining additional localized experience to support its international expansion.

Meanwhile, PGA is continuing to develop its promotional teams by engaging participants from different regions through online training, team collaboration, and practical project experience. These initiatives are designed to help participants develop skills related to game promotion and digital marketing. The platform will assign promotional tasks based on actual project requirements to support the ongoing execution of international marketing campaigns. Looking ahead, the company plans to continuously improve its platform functionality in response to project needs, enhance the efficiency of promotional task management, and provide stronger support for business collaboration across different regions.

Beyond game marketing, PGA is also exploring related business opportunities in digital content distribution and gaming event operations, with the goal of gradually expanding its presence in the broader digital entertainment services industry. The company has also incorporated digital skills training and community welfare initiatives into its long-term development plans, seeking opportunities to combine business growth with meaningful social participation.

For PGA, establishing strategic partnerships with international game developers and publishers represents an important step toward expanding its project resources and strengthening its market coverage. In the next phase of development, the company will continue advancing international partnerships, improving its online platform operations, and exploring additional regional business opportunities, using Malaysia as a foundation for broader market expansion. Through these initiatives, PGA aims to gradually establish a multi-regional game marketing service network capable of supporting the evolving needs of the global gaming industry.

About PGA Gaming Marketing Inc

Established in 2023, PGA Gaming Marketing Inc (PGA) is a digital marketing company focused on game promotion, brand communication, social media marketing, and international market development. The company began expanding into Malaysia in 2024 and is pursuing strategic partnerships with game developers and publishers across international markets. Its activities also include digital skills training, promotional team development, and the exploration of opportunities in digital content distribution and gaming event operations.

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PGA Gaming Marketing Inc

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PGA Gaming Marketing Inc Plans Strategic Global Game Developer Partnerships to Expand Game Marketing

CONTACT: Contact Allen jones PGA Gaming Marketing Inc...