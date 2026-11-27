MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to contribute Greenlandic project-development experience to selected Nordic forum and undertake separate stakeholder engagement in Nuuk

CHARLOTTE, NC, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML; FSE: HK6) (“Greenland Mines” or the“Company”) today announced that President Bo Møller Stensgaard has accepted an invitation to join the“Building Nordic Value Chains” panel discussion at the Nordic Forum on Raw Materials (“RAW”) conference,“Strengthening Collaboration on Critical and Strategic Raw Materials,” in Nuuk, Greenland, December 8–10, 2026. Dr. Stensgaard and Robert Møller, the Company's Nuuk-based Permitting & Community Officer, plan to attend the conference.

Convened through personal invitations, the conference will bring together a selected group of senior representatives and experts from industry, academia, research organisations, public authorities and governments across the Nordic region. Organizers have identified participants based on their experience, expertise, and ability to contribute to a strategic dialogue on the future of Nordic critical and strategic raw-material cooperation.

Greenland Mines views the invitation to contribute to the panel as recognition of the practical perspective it brings through its active development projects, Greenlandic presence, and relationships across the Nordic minerals sector.

Connecting Greenlandic Resources with Nordic Industrial Strength

The conference will examine how closer Nordic cooperation can support research, innovation, investment, skills, and competitive mineral-based value chains. RAW is coordinated by Nordic mining and minerals industry associations and supported by Nordic Innovation, an organization within the Nordic Council of Ministers. Its network connects industry, research, finance, and public-sector stakeholders across the Nordic countries and autonomous regions.

Through the panel discussion, Greenland Mines intends to contribute experience from advancing the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project in southwest Greenland and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in southeast Greenland. Its focus will be on connecting Greenlandic resources with Nordic expertise and industrial capacity, and on the practical requirements for moving projects forward: technical studies, permitting, environmental understanding, infrastructure, financing, and meaningful local participation.

“The Nordic region has the resources, technical expertise and industrial capabilities to make a much greater contribution to critical-mineral supply security. The challenge is to connect those strengths and translate them into responsible projects and competitive supply chains,” said Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines.

“The invitation to join the 'Building Nordic Value Chains' panel gives us an opportunity to bring a Greenland-focused developer's perspective to this strategic discussion,” Stensgaard continued.“Our focus is what it takes to move from geological potential and resource development to technically sound, financeable and permitted mining projects - and where Nordic cooperation can make a practical difference.”

Grounded in Greenland, Connected Across the North Atlantic

The Company's delegation combines project-development leadership with a local perspective. Robert Møller, who is Greenlandic/Inuit and based in Nuuk, brings local knowledge and a focus on permitting and community engagement to the Company's participation.

Alongside the conference, Greenland Mines is arranging separate meetings in Nuuk with local institutional stakeholders, authorities, and international representatives in Nuuk to discuss the Company's activities, responsible project development and opportunities for local value creation, and to provide updates on its ongoing international partnership activities.

“Our presence in Nuuk is about more than participating in a conference,” Stensgaard continued.“It is an opportunity to listen, strengthen relationships and discuss how our projects can progress responsibly and create lasting value in Greenland. With Robert based in Nuuk, we bring an ongoing local presence to that dialogue. International expertise and investment must connect with Greenlandic priorities, local communities, businesses and opportunities for people in Greenland.”

The conference's emphasis on cross-border cooperation aligns with Greenland Mines' North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision: connecting responsibly developed Greenlandic resources with Nordic and wider allied capabilities in research, technology, logistics, processing, investment and industrial markets.

Sarfartoq and Skaergaard provide complementary foundations for that vision, spanning rare earth magnet materials and palladium, platinum and gold. The Company sees Nordic collaboration as an opportunity to strengthen the technical and commercial relationships needed to advance these projects while supporting potential economic activity in Greenland and the wider North Atlantic.

“Supply security will not be built through isolated projects or policy announcements alone,” Dr. Stensgaard added.“It requires resources, infrastructure, technology, capital and local participation to move together. That is the practical cooperation we want to help build - and why this dialogue in Nuuk matters.”

Participation in the conference, panel discussion and separate stakeholder meetings does not constitute endorsement of Greenland Mines by the organisers, meeting counterparties or participating institutions and does not imply any financing, permitting, commercial agreement or partnership commitment.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is listed on Nasdaq and develops mineral assets in Greenland, including the Skaergaard precious-metals project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. Its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy seeks to connect Greenland resources with processing capacity and industrial customers in the United States and allied countries. The Company's portfolio also includes a strategic investment in AnorTech, which is developing alumina and other materials from Greenland anorthosite.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“estimate,”“objective” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration, resource-estimation, metallurgical, engineering, environmental, social, permitting, logistical, infrastructure, financing, commodity-price, market, counterparty and execution risks; the availability and level of participation of advisory board members; changes to planned programs and timelines; the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and financing; and risks described in documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that studies, applications, partnerships, transactions, development decisions or production will occur on the timing contemplated or at all.

Readers should carefully consider these factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's SEC filings. All information in this press release is provided as of its date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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