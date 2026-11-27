Authorized Hunter Douglas Dealer

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIM, a Colorado-based provider of custom window treatments and lighting control solutions, is expanding its service area to Colorado's Western Slope, bringing its personalized in-home design consultation experience to homeowners throughout some of the state's most popular mountain communities.The expansion allows AIM to serve primary residences, second homes, and vacation properties across four key Western Slope markets:. Summit County - Silverthorne, Dillon, Frisco, and surrounding cities. Eagle County - Vail, Gypsum, and surrounding cities. Roaring Fork Valley - Aspen, Basalt, and surrounding cities. Mesa County - Grand Junction and surrounding citiesAIM specializes in custom blinds, shades, shutters, privacy sheers, drapes, curtains, and side panels designed around each home's style and functional needs. As an authorized Hunter Douglas dealer, AIM also offers a wide selection of products for light control, privacy, energy efficiency, and motorization.Rather than requiring homeowners to visit a showroom, AIM brings the showroom directly to them. During a free in-home consultation, homeowners can explore fabrics, materials, colors, and operating systems in their own space while receiving recommendations based on their windows, lifestyle, and design preferences.The expansion brings AIM's custom window treatment solutions to more Colorado mountain homes, helping homeowners enhance comfort, privacy, and style while complementing their home's unique design. Motorized and automated options can also provide added functionality for large, tall, or hard-to-reach windows commonly found in mountain homes.AIM's expansion builds on the company's established presence along Colorado's Front Range and extends its personalized approach to window treatments to more homeowners statewide.As AIM expands into the Western Slope, existing customers can also take advantage of the company's Client Referral Program by recommending AIM to friends, family, neighbors, or colleagues in the newly served communities.Through the program, customers can earn $400 in AIM credits or a $200 Visa gift card for their first qualifying referral. For their second referral and beyond, rewards increase to $600 in AIM credits or a $300 Visa gift card per qualifying referral.Homeowners on the Western Slope, as well as current AIM customers with second homes, friends, or family in these communities, can now contact AIM to schedule a free in-home consultation.About AIMAIM is a locally owned Colorado company specializing in custom window treatments and whole-home lighting control systems. As an authorized dealer and installer for leading brands including Hunter Douglas, Alta, Carole Fabrics, Insolroll, and Lutron, AIM delivers personalized solutions designed to enhance comfort, style, and efficiency. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer care, AIM helps homeowners create spaces that are both functional and beautifully designed.

Kevin Clancy

AIM

+1 720-790-4381

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AIM Expands Custom Window Treatment Services to Colorado's Western Slope News Provided By KD Digital November 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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