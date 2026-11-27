Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum (TTDM) Returns in May 2027: The Ultimate Celebration of Tokyo's Food Scene

Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum (TTDM) Returns in May 2027: The Ultimate Celebration of Tokyo's Food Scene ̳2

Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum (TTDM) Returns in May 2027: The Ultimate Celebration of Tokyo's Food Scene ̳3

Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum (TTDM) Returns in May 2027: The Ultimate Celebration of Tokyo's Food Scene ̳4

Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum (TTDM) Returns in May 2027: The Ultimate Celebration of Tokyo's Food Scene ̳5

Experience a delectable blend of cuisine, culture, and entertainment featuring Tokyo's top restaurants, chefs, and performers in May 2027

JAPAN, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Held annually since 2022, Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum (TTDM) has established itself as one of Tokyo's premier food festivals. This large-scale event offers a vibrant celebration of Tokyo's dynamic culinary culture and in 2026 drew a record 65,000 visitors-with 97 percent of surveyed attendees expressing satisfaction with the experience.

From May 21 to 23, 2027, the Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum Executive Committee, together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, will bring back this highly anticipated event. In addition to traditional Tokyo dishes such as sushi, tempura, unagi eel, and soba noodles, the three-day festival features a wide range of Japanese and international cuisine, showcasing Tokyo as one of the world's leading dining destinations.

TTDM will bring together dozens of Tokyo's top restaurants in one convenient location, from hard-to-book establishments to long-standing historical favorites and trending eateries that draw long lines. This year, there will be a special focus on Tokyo ingredients, showcased through dishes featuring local meat, fish, and produce. On the drinking front, offerings will include sake, shochu, and many other Tokyo-made beverages.

Visitors have consistently praised TTDM for helping them deepen their appreciation of Japanese food and discover new restaurants they would like to visit. In 2027, those looking to immerse themselves further in Japanese cuisine will be able to participate in hands-on workshops.

To make this a fun day out for visitors of all ages, TTDM also features stage performances and cultural experiences to enhance the festive atmosphere.

English-speaking staff will be on hand to assist international visitors, ensuring that everyone enjoys a memorable experience at the festival.

More details about the event will be announced in due course on the official TTDM 2027 website and Instagram. Be sure to keep an eye out for updates!

Event Summary

Title: Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2027 (TTDM 2027)

Dates: May 21 (Fri) – May 23 (Sun), 2027

Time: 11:00 - 22:00 (until 20:00 on the last day only)

Venue: Symbol Promenade Park – Stone and Light Plaza / Flower Plaza (Address: 3-7-7 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo)

Access: 1 min. walk from Kokusai-Tenjijo Station (Rinkai Line)

3 min. walk from Ariake Station (Yurikamome Line)

5 min. walk from Tokyo Big Sight Station (Yurikamome Line)

Admission: Free (Charges apply for food, beverages and activities. Only cashless payments are accepted at the venue.) No reservation is required to enter the venue.

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Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum (TTDM) Returns in May 2027: The Ultimate Celebration of Tokyo's Food Scene News Provided By Global PR Wire November 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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