MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lorvaneo from Vardo, the fifty-year house's new made-to-measure wedding line, remakes any suit that does not fit - and the first one stays with the customer.

- Naveen Ganwani

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vardo Suits, a Jaipur tailoring house that has cut to measure since 1975 and is now run by its second generation, has opened a made-to-measure wedding line for the United States market. The line is called Lorvaneo from Vardo.

It launches with a guarantee that is unusual in menswear: if a suit does not fit, it is made again, and the customer keeps the first one.

"If it does not fit, we make it again. The first one is yours to keep," reads the guarantee, which the house calls The First Suit Promise. It stands on two commitments - that the suit will fit, and that it will arrive before the wedding date.

The guarantee applies to suits, tuxedos and jackets.

Most made-to-measure guarantees stop at alterations or store credit. The economics of a free remake usually make it impossible, because a garment cut to one man's body cannot be resold.

Vardo can absorb that cost for one reason: the house owns its atelier and makes every garment there. A remake costs it cloth and time rather than retail value, and fifty years of pattern data make misfits rare.

Production in its own atelier is also what allows the second commitment. Delivery dates do not depend on a supplier's queue.

The wedding market was the reason for a separate line rather than a wedding category within Vardo Suits. A groom buying for a fixed date carries a risk an ordinary customer does not: a suit that arrives late cannot be remade into being on time. Lorvaneo was built to remove both halves of that risk at once.

The line also removes the measuring burden that most online made-to-measure places on the customer. Measurements are guided by email after the order is placed, with no self-measurement at the point of purchase, no visit to a local tailor, and no return shipment if something is wrong.

Lorvaneo suits are offered in the Regent line, with tuxedos under the Monarch and Sovereign names.

Lorvaneo was also a change of cloth. The line is cut in natural fibers and wool-blend cloth chosen for weddings - fabric that holds a line through a long day and photographs as cloth rather than as surface. Vardo Suits continues as the house's established line.

Vardo Suits sells internationally and holds more than one thousand customer reviews on Etsy, where it trades as The Rising Sun Store, alongside independent reviews on Trustpilot. Those reviews were earned by Vardo, not by Lorvaneo, and the house discloses that on every review it shows: Lorvaneo is Vardo's wedding line, made by the same atelier, the same hands and the same fifty years.

"The house is not new. Only the door is," said Naveen Ganwani, who leads Lorvaneo. "We own the atelier. That is how we can promise it. A groom should not have to gamble on the most photographed day of his life - the risk belongs to us, not to him."

Vardo Suits was founded by Mr. H. K. Ganwani, who still oversees the atelier. Lorvaneo's made-to-measure wedding suits are available now at lorvaneo, with worldwide shipping.

About Lorvaneo

Lorvaneo is the made-to-measure wedding line of Vardo Suits, offering suits and tuxedos cut to each customer's measurements in the house's own atelier. Every commission carries The First Suit Promise: guaranteed to fit, guaranteed on time, and if it does not fit, it is made again - the first one stays with the customer. Measurements are guided by email after ordering.

About Vardo Suits

Vardo Suits was founded in 1975 by Mr. H. K. Ganwani and is now in its second generation. It owns and operates its own atelier in Jaipur, India, where every garment is made, and sells internationally with more than a thousand customer reviews. Vardo Suits and Lorvaneo are brands of Renu Arts, the firm established in 1975 under the name Ganwani Textiles.

Naveen Ganwani

Renu Arts

+91 98291 47057

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Vardo Suits, Tailoring Since 1975, Opens US Wedding Line With a Keep-the-First Guarantee News Provided By Renu Arts November 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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