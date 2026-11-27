Unleash Generosity with #GivingTuesday

Prevent Pet Suffocation marks its ninth #GivingTuesday campaign on December 1, 2026 to stop preventable pet suffocation tragedies from food packaging.

- Bonnie Harlan, Founder of Prevent Pet SuffocationHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prevent Pet Suffocation celebrates #GivingTuesday for the ninth year by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement on December 1, 2026, calling on animal lovers, pet owners, and media partners to help spread life-saving awareness about the suffocation risks pets and wildlife face from food packaging - especially chip bags and snack bags.Prevent Pet Suffocation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to raise awareness of the suffocation risks our pets face from chip bags, snack bags, pet food bags, containers, and other food packaging to prevent pet suffocation. Prevent Pet Suffocation was founded in 2012 by Bonnie Harlan, who lost her rescue dog, Blue, when he suffocated in a chip bag in December 2011.Chip bags and other food packaging pose serious suffocation risks to our pets. Too many pets, especially dogs, have died from suffocating in chip bags, cereal boxes, snack bags, pet food bags, and plastic bags. A lot of these bags are made from a strong mylar-like material (like a balloon) which helps keep snacks fresher. When a curious dog puts his head into the bag looking for leftover crumbs, the bag creates a vacuum-like seal around the dog's neck. As he tries to breathe, the bag tightens around his neck, cutting off the oxygen. When a dog cannot remove the food bag from his head, he will usually start to panic, desperately running around until he collapses and dies from asphyxiation. This happens within minutes.“After losing my dog, Blue, to suffocation in a chip bag, I started Prevent Pet Suffocation so other families wouldn't have to endure this devastating heartbreak," said Bonnie Harlan, Founder of Prevent Pet Suffocation. "Nine years into #GivingTuesday, our mission remains urgent: getting safety tips - like cutting up food bags, storing food securely, and securing trash cans - into every household before it's too late."Over the past year, Prevent Pet Suffocation has continued expanding its reach through ongoing public survey data, collaborative research with Center for Pet Safety on pet food and litter containers, short-form educational PSAs, and national media coverage including a recent Huffington Post feature on pet suffocation risks. With holiday gatherings and extra guests and snacks filling homes in December, timely awareness is even more important to save pet lives right now. Pet suffocation happens daily and within minutes whether the owner is home or not. Pet size, breed, or age does not matter. Unfortunately, the vast majority of people have never heard of it until it happens to their pet. By then, it's usually too late.”Supporters participating in #GvingTuesday help fund ongoing educational outreach, public safety resources, and consumer awareness initiatives aimed at protecting pets and wildlife year-round. To learn more, please access safety tips, share infographics, visit our website, and follow us on our social media accounts to learn all the important tips to prevent pet suffocation in your home, car, yard, and community. In addition, if you know someone who has experienced pet suffocation, please have them contact us at.... Our Facebook Page also serves as a wonderful support group for grieving pet owners.We are asking people to give back in any way you can – following us on social media, sharing our posts, infographics, and PSAs to spread awareness, distributing our infographics to vets, rescue groups, and pet shelters, and/or donating financially to help us further our mission. There are several easy ways to donate – on our website, on our Facebook page, and on our Instagram page. All donations are tax deductible and go directly to furthering our mission to prevent pet suffocation. Click this link to donate. Together we give!

Bonnie Harlan

Prevent Pet Suffocation, Inc.

+1 844-777-9880

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Prevent Pet Suffocation's #GivingTuesday Message

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prevent Pet Suffocation Marks Ninth #GivingTuesday on December 1, 2026 News Provided By Prevent Pet Suffocation, Inc. November 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Waste Management, World & Regional...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.