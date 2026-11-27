MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Custom rabbit polyclonal antibody production, gene synthesis & antigen expression, support researchers studying organisms in limited commercial antibody options

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Explore Boster Bio's $600 Custom Antibody ServiceGenome and transcriptome studies can identify promising genes in zebrafish, Drosophila, yeast, plants, and other research organisms. Translating those findings into protein-level evidence can be harder when no suitable commercial antibody is available.Boster Bio is offering a $600 custom rabbit polyclonal antibody production package for qualifying targets from non-human, non-murine organisms. The program is intended to give laboratories a more affordable way to investigate proteins for which established reagents are unavailable or insufficiently supported.The offer includes gene synthesis and recombinant protein or antigen expression, with Boster supporting antigen design, antibody production, and final purification. Researchers can begin with a target sequence and discuss project eligibility and experimental requirements before ordering.When a Gene Is Known but an Antibody Is MissingRNA sequencing, genome annotation, and genetic studies can identify a gene associated with development, infection, immune responses, or another biological process. Those data do not necessarily establish how much of the corresponding protein is produced, where it localizes, or whether it undergoes processing. Western blotting, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, and related methods can help answer distinct protein-level questions, but they often depend on an antibody compatible with the target organism.A reagent developed against a human or mouse homolog is not automatically suitable for zebrafish, Drosophila, or plant proteins. Even when proteins share substantial sequence similarity, the recognized epitope may differ; fixation, antigen conformation, and sample processing can further affect performance. Custom design against the target sequence may be appropriate when cross-species reactivity has not been established.What the $600 Custom Rabbit Polyclonal Package IncludesBoster describes the special package as covering gene synthesis, recombinant protein or antigen expression, and custom rabbit polyclonal antibody production for qualifying rare-species projects. Its specialists support development from antigen design through antibody purification and provide project updates as work progresses.This arrangement is relevant to laboratories that have a gene or protein sequence but do not have purified antigen or an in-house immunization workflow. The $600 price is the advertised starting package for eligible targets, not a blanket quote for every custom antibody format or application. The company should confirm project scope, eligibility, deliverables, and timing before work begins.The program is intended for organisms outside the heavily served human, mouse, and rat markets. Researchers working on discontinued antibodies should confirm that their target qualifies. A newly developed polyclonal antibody should not be assumed to reproduce the epitope recognition or experimental performance of a discontinued reagent.Documented Antibody Examples Across Research OrganismsBoster's existing custom antibody collection provides concrete examples of organism-specific development. Its zebrafish entries include Anti-Zebrafish EYS (DZ06950-1), Rab18b (DZ33953), and SWD1 (DZ33920). The company also lists Drosophila so (DZ33963) and Cup (DZ41190), as well as yeast BRE2 (DZ33917).Other listed targets include Arabidopsis PGK3 (DZ33956), C. elegans UNC-70 (DZ33971), Xenopus Hic1 (DZ02540), mosquito CLIPB4 (DZ33989-1), Giardia lamblia eIF4E (DZ00135-1), and nurse shark AID (DZ41061). These catalog numbers demonstrate the range of organisms and targets Boster has addressed; they do not establish that every antibody has been validated for every assay.Examples of Application-Specific Antibody UseBoster's service page includes a researcher report of immunofluorescence staining with a zebrafish CDHR1a antibody (DZ07988) in five-day-old embryos, including labeling of photoreceptor outer segments. A separate research report describes using a Drosophila Me31B antibody (DZ33938-1) for Western blotting in studies of the maternal-to-zygotic transition.These examples are useful because they connect named reagents to an organism, experimental sample, and assay format. They are individual research observations, not evidence that the same antibodies will perform identically in other tissues or applications. Where the target or sample differs, researchers still need appropriate controls and application-specific evaluation.Antibody Validation Remains NecessaryAffordability does not remove the need for specificity and application testing. A custom antibody that recognizes a denatured protein on a Western blot may not detect the target in fixed tissue. Conversely, staining in an embryo does not establish quantitative performance in a lysate-based assay.Researchers should plan controls around the intended use: expected molecular weight and positive and negative samples for Western blotting; tissue localization and background controls for IHC or immunofluorescence; and, where feasible, orthogonal evidence such as gene knockdown, knockout, or overexpression. Additional application-specific testing may need to be scoped separately from the standard custom antibody production package.When Custom Antibody Production Is the Right ChoiceA well-characterized commercial antibody remains a practical choice when its species and application validation match the experiment. Custom production becomes more relevant when a protein has no suitable commercial reagent, a non-standard organism requires a species-matched antigen, or a discontinued antibody leaves a gap in an established research workflow.For researchers comparing low-cost custom antibodies for zebrafish, Drosophila, yeast, plants, or other less commercially supported organisms, Boster's $600 package offers a defined route from sequence information to an antibody-development project. The decision should be based on target eligibility, the biological question, required application, and the validation needed to interpret the result.Researchers can review the eligibility criteria, existing custom antibody examples, and inquiry process through Boster's $600 Custom Antibody Service for Rare Species and Discontinued Antibodies. For other antibody formats or host options, Boster also provides broader custom antibody production services.About Boster BioBoster Biological Technology, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, supplies antibodies, ELISA kits, recombinant proteins, and research services to academic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life science laboratories. Its services include custom antibody development, protein expression, antibody validation, Western blotting, and tissue-based assays.For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.Media ContactBoster Biological Technology3942 Valley AvePleasanton, CA 94566, USA(888) 466-3604...

CJ Xia

Boster Bio

+1 888-466-3604

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Boster Bio Offers $600 Custom Antibodies for Zebrafish and Rare-Species Research News Provided By Boster Bio November 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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