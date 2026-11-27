The New Year symbol of Shiba Park Hotel

A Christmas tree made of books

A party hosted by the front desk staff

Shiba Park Hotel concierges in kimono serving sake

Exterior of Shiba Park Hotel

Discover the warmth of books and experience Japanese culture this festive season

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Located in the heart of Tokyo, Shiba Park Hotel (operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.; Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Noriyoshi Tanaka) is a library hotel dedicated to offering guests opportunities to experience Japanese culture under its concept,“A library hotel that connects people, towns, and history.” From Christmas through the New Year holiday season, the hotel's staff introduce guests to Japan's rich history and cultural traditions through a variety of seasonal experiences.

A Christmas Tree Made of Books, with a Special Message for Children

Every year, from late November through early January, Shiba Park Hotel's Library Lounge features a unique Christmas decoration known as the Book Tree. Created by hotel staff, the tree is made by stacking books donated by hotel guests, employees, business partners, and members of the local community into the shape of a Christmas tree. With its colorful collection of books, this distinctive installation is displayed as part of the hotel's participation in the "Book Baton Project".

As a library hotel guided by the concept of connecting people, towns, and history, Shiba Park Hotel takes part in the project as one of its initiatives to give back to society through books. Donated books from guests, employees, and local community members are first displayed in the hotel as the Book Tree and subsequently sold, with all proceeds donated to Room to Read Japan, a certified nonprofit organization. The funds support educational opportunities for children in underserved communities.

Through this initiative, a single book donated by a guest can become part of the hotel's festive Christmas decoration before going on to help support children's education around the world. It is a meaningful initiative unique to Shiba Park Hotel.

The hotel hopes that the Book Tree will inspire guests to learn more about the power of books to make a positive social impact. The grand central staircase is also adorned with gift boxes and poinsettias, adding a festive touch to the hotel's seasonal decorations.

Welcoming the New Year with Traditional Japanese Decorations

After Christmas, the Book Tree is transformed for the New Year with a traditional shimenawa rope adorned with pine branches and mizuhiki decorative cords, giving it a distinctly Japanese aesthetic.

For New Year 2026, the hotel's grand central staircase was also decorated with an arrangement combining bamboo, pine, camellias, and winterberries. Surrounded by books and complemented by the beauty of traditional Japanese decorations, guests were welcomed into the New Year with a festive atmosphere.

New Year's Eve: Making Connections Through Travel

On December 31, the hotel will host Lobby Encounters in the Library Lounge for staying guests.

Lobby Encounters is a complimentary social gathering where hotel staff serve guests a selection of alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and sake, as well as soft drinks and traditional Japanese snacks. Planned and hosted by the hotel's front desk team, who interact with guests on a daily basis, the event reflects the hotel's spirit of hospitality and creates opportunities for meaningful connections among travelers of different nationalities and generations.

With more than 95% of its guests coming from overseas, Shiba Park Hotel regularly sees travelers from around the world enjoying unexpected encounters and making new connections during their stays.

On this special evening marking the end of the year, guests can enjoy drinks and snacks while sharing warm conversations with hotel staff and fellow travelers, creating memorable moments and perhaps even friendships that last beyond their stay.

A Taste of Japanese Culture: New Year's Hospitality

On January 1, 2026, Shiba Park Hotel welcomed staying guests in the lobby with a complimentary sake service.

The hotel's hospitality concierges greeted guests dressed in traditional Japanese attire and served sake in specially designed masu wooden cups engraved with the hotel logo. Guests were invited to take their cups home as a keepsake of the New Year.

This special gesture was designed to give guests an opportunity to experience Japanese culture and take home a memorable souvenir of their stay.

As“A library hotel that connects people, towns, and history,” Shiba Park Hotel will continue to offer heartwarming experiences through unexpected encounters with hotel staff and fellow guests, as well as opportunities to discover books and Japanese culture.

Why not create lasting travel memories of your own at Shiba Park Hotel?

About Shiba Park Hotel

Founded in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade missions, Shiba Park Hotel has a history and tradition spanning decades. The hotel houses approximately 2,000 books selected by Ginza Tsutaya Books. It offers 198 guestrooms, a first-floor restaurant serving Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Guestrooms and public spaces were renovated from 2020 to 2023. Cultural experience events such as tea service and Kintsugi workshops are also held.

Media Inquiries

Shiba Park Hotel / Park Hotel Tokyo Brand Promotion Strategy

Division Contacts: Kitao, Tsunoda

...

TEL: +81 (0)3 3433 4141 (main)

FAX: +81 (0)3 5470 7515

Kitao, Tsunoda

Shiba Park Hotel

+81 3-3433-4141

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Celebrate the Holiday Season at Shiba Park Hotel in Tokyo News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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