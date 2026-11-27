MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Internal market analysis highlights the models and purchasing priorities that continue to attract new collectors to the pre-owned luxury watch market

SURFSIDE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As interest in luxury watches continues to expand among new collectors, Gray & Sons has released insights from its internal market analysis examining the brands and models most frequently purchased by first-time buyers in 2025. The findings highlight the importance of brand recognition, affordability, wearability, and long-term value considerations when consumers make their initial entry into the pre-owned luxury watch market.According to the company's observations, many first-time buyers gravitate toward established luxury watch brands with strong reputations and broad market recognition. Models that have maintained consistent popularity over time often serve as accessible entry points for individuals seeking their first luxury timepiece.Among the most frequently selected options are classic dress and sports models that offer versatility across a wide range of occasions. Timepieces such as the Rolex Datejust, Cartier Tank, Cartier Santos, Omega Seamaster, Omega Speedmaster, Tudor Black Bay, and other widely recognized models continue to attract significant interest from first-time purchasers. Their combination of heritage, functionality, and long-term versatility often appeals to buyers looking for a watch that can be worn regularly while maintaining broad market appeal.Price point remains one of the most important considerations during the purchasing process. Many new buyers enter the market with a defined budget and often seek models that provide access to established luxury brands without the higher costs associated with more collectible or limited-production pieces. As a result, pre-owned watches frequently serve as an attractive alternative to purchasing new.Brand recognition also plays a significant role in purchasing decisions. First-time buyers often prioritize brands with strong visibility and longstanding reputations within the luxury watch industry. Familiarity can provide additional confidence during the buying process, particularly for individuals who are still developing their understanding of watchmaking, collectibility, and market trends.Condition is another major factor influencing purchasing behavior. Buyers frequently seek examples that have been well maintained and accurately represented, with particular attention given to originality, overall appearance, and mechanical performance. Documentation such as service records, warranty papers, and original accessories may also contribute to buyer confidence when evaluating potential purchases.Wearability continues to be a recurring priority among first-time collectors. Many buyers favor watches with versatile sizing, practical functionality, and designs that transition easily between professional, casual, and formal settings. Models that offer everyday usability often appeal to individuals seeking a single luxury watch that can serve multiple purposes.The analysis also suggests that first-time buyers are increasingly approaching the market with a long-term perspective. Rather than focusing on aesthetics, many consumers are researching brand history, model reputation, service considerations, and resale performance before completing a purchase. This trend reflects a broader shift toward more informed and deliberate buying behavior within the luxury watch market.According to Gray & Sons, the continued popularity of established entry-point models demonstrates the importance of balancing accessibility with enduring appeal. Watches that combine recognizable design, proven reliability, and strong market presence often remain among the most sought-after choices for individuals purchasing their first luxury timepiece.As the pre-owned luxury watch market continues to attract new participants, understanding the factors that influence first-time buying decisions provides valuable insight into evolving consumer preferences. Gray & Sons notes that brand reputation, condition, value, and wearability remain among the most important considerations shaping entry-level luxury watch purchases.

Agnes Gray

Gray & Sons Jewelers

+1 305-865-0999

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Gray & Sons Reports on the Most Popular Luxury Watch Brands Purchased by First-Time Buyers News Provided By Gray & Sons November 27, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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