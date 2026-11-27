MENAFN - Live Mint) WhatsApp is planning to make international travel a little easier with a new feature that will let users buy travel eSIM plans directly through the app. The Meta-owned platform has partnered with several telecom operators and eSIM providers for this service, including India's Reliance Jio.

Announced on November 26, the feature will help people travelling abroad get mobile internet without having to buy a local SIM card after landing or pay for expensive international roaming plans.

Users will be able to buy and install a travel eSIM in just a few steps without leaving WhatsApp. They can also continue using their existing WhatsApp number while getting internet through the travel eSIM.

Jio's involvement has raised interest among Indian travellers. However, WhatsApp has not confirmed whether India will be among the first countries to get the feature.

The company says the service will start rolling out in select countries soon. It has not shared a launch date, the list of countries or the prices of the plans yet.

Jio, Verizon among WhatsApp's eSIM partners

WhatsApp has named Reliance Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications and Verizon among its partners for the new service. It is also working with other telecom operators and eSIM providers to make the feature available in more countries.

Jio's involvement is important for Indian users who often travel abroad. However, this does not mean that Indian customers will get access to the feature as soon as it launches.

WhatsApp has not confirmed whether India will be part of the first phase. It has also not explained which partners will provide network coverage in different countries.

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There are a few other details that remain unknown. The company has not shared how much the plans will cost, how much data users will get or how long each plan will remain active.

Once the feature is available, users will be able to find the option directly inside WhatsApp.

How will WhatsApp's travel eSIM feature work?

The idea is to make it easier for people to get mobile internet when they travel to another country.

Currently, travellers have a few options. They can buy a local SIM card at the airport, activate an international roaming pack with their regular operator or purchase an eSIM through another app or website.

WhatsApp wants to bring this entire process into its app. This means users will be able to buy and install a travel data plan without having to visit a separate website or download another app.

An eSIM is simply a digital SIM card. It allows a compatible smartphone to connect to a mobile network without inserting a physical SIM card. Depending on the phone, users can also keep their regular SIM active while using an eSIM.

One of the biggest advantages is that travellers will not have to change their WhatsApp number. They can continue using their existing account for messages and calls while the travel eSIM provides mobile internet.

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It could also reduce the need to depend on public Wi-Fi at airports, hotels and cafes.

Will Indian travellers benefit from the new feature?

Jio's partnership with WhatsApp has raised hopes that Indian travellers could also get access to the service. However, there are still some important questions.

The first is availability. WhatsApp has not confirmed whether Indian users will be able to buy travel eSIMs when the feature first launches.

The second is pricing. The new service could give travellers another option besides international roaming packs and third-party eSIM services. However, it is too early to say whether it will actually be cheaper.

That will depend on how much WhatsApp charges, how much data each plan offers and how long the plan remains active.

Users will also need a smartphone that supports eSIM technology to use the service.

For now, Indian travellers will have to wait for WhatsApp to share more details about the launch and the countries covered by its partners.

WhatsApp wants to do more than messaging

The announcement is another step in WhatsApp's effort to offer more services beyond messaging and calling.

The company pointed out that people already use WhatsApp while travelling to receive boarding passes, arrange airport pick-ups and let family members know when they reach their destination.

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Having mobile internet as soon as they land could make these things easier.

WhatsApp head Kunal Shah also spoke about the new feature in a post on X. He described it as an early step towards offering eSIM services and invited more telecom operators and eSIM providers to join the initiative.

For now, the feature is still in its early stages. Whether it becomes a cheaper option for Indian travellers will depend on its availability and pricing once WhatsApp shares more details.