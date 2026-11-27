

EQS Newswire / 27/11/2026 / 13:45 CET/CEST

BINZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2026 – The Second Conference on High-Quality Development of the Beef Cattle Industry Chain was held on Nov. 3 in Yangxin County, Binzhou City, Shandong Province.





Yangxin Niuzhigu Industrial Park



The conference was co-hosted by the China Association of Agricultural Science Societies and Shandong Agricultural University, and organized by Yangxin Niuzhigu Industrial Park. Under the theme "Innovation-Driven Growth, Industrial Upgrading, Digital Empowerment, and Chain Enhancement," it brought together representatives from agricultural authorities, researchers, university scholars, industry associations, and enterprises across the beef cattle industry chain.

Yangxin County, known for its well-developed beef cattle industry, has established a comprehensive industrial chain covering the sector. The conference was held in Yangxin to leverage the county's strengths and build a platform for exchanges on industrial policies, technological cooperation and trade opportunities. During the conference, experts delivered keynote speeches and academic reports and took part in roundtable discussions on industry trends, policy frameworks, and cutting-edge technologies. They also explored ways to accelerate transformation and high-quality development of the beef cattle industry during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030). Participants also attended thematic seminars and technical training sessions and engaged in discussions on industrial cooperation and project matchmaking.

The conference provided an important platform for exchanges on the development of distinctive livestock industries along the Yellow River, helping strengthen the domestic beef cattle industry chain while creating new opportunities for international cooperation. Binzhou will continue to foster new high-end beef cattle business models, build a distribution hub for beef cattle in northern China, and establish an export channel aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative, striving to become a national model for high-quality development of the beef cattle industry.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: Binzhou Information Office

27/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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