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StarCharge Connects 1 GW/4 GWh LFP Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to Grid in Inner Mongolia

27.11.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

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World's largest single-site grid-forming standalone BESS XILIN GOL, China, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge has connected its 1 GW/4 GWh BESS in Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia, to the grid, delivering the world's largest single-site grid-forming standalone BESS.



The project represents approximately RMB 3 billion (about US$420 million) in investment and covers 28 hectares. It uses 800 units of StarCharge's in-house-developed 5 MWh battery cabinets, giving the four-hour system 4 GWh of capacity. The station has operated stably for three months since connecting to the grid and is designed to deliver about 1 TWh of green electricity annually. A key construction project in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the station uses grid-forming lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology to actively support grid frequency and voltage stability and to smooth the intermittency and volatility of renewable generation. Unlike grid-following systems, it sets voltage and frequency itself, provides active frequency and voltage regulation, operates in island mode and responds rapidly to grid faults. A full-stack intelligent control system coordinates the storage clusters and optimizes charging and discharging, balancing safety, cost and flexibility. The architecture provides a replicable model for large-scale grid-forming deployment. The project is designed to supply about 1 TWh of green electricity annually to Sonid Left Banner and surrounding areas, strengthening regional grid regulation and reliability. It is also expected to support local industrial output and the development of power equipment manufacturing and operations and maintenance services. StarCharge completed civil works on schedule and commissioned the step-up substation and storage equipment, working alongside central state-owned enterprise (SOE) partners despite the region's climate and construction challenges. The grid connection marks a milestone for StarCharge's energy storage business. The company will continue to invest in storage technology and large-scale deployment. About StarCharge StarCharge is a leading digital energy and charging-infrastructure technology company headquartered in Changzhou, China, developing EV charging equipment, energy storage systems, and smart energy solutions.



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