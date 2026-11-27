MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar has sought the Centre's support for strengthening the electricity distribution network in the State's coastal regions to withstand severe cyclones and minimise damage to power infrastructure.

The minister participated in a meeting of energy ministers from various States convened by the Union Government in New Delhi on Friday.

On the occasion, Ravikumar held a special meeting with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and explained the extensive damage caused to Andhra Pradesh's power infrastructure by the recent cyclones Arnab and Murasu.

According to an official release, Ravikumar briefed the Union Minister on the damage to electricity poles, distribution transformers and substations during the cyclones, which disrupted power supply to lakhs of consumers. He emphasised the need to establish a robust and climate-resilient electricity distribution network in coastal areas to minimise the impact of future natural disasters.

As part of this initiative, the State Government has formulated a comprehensive proposal involving underground cabling and reconstruction of electricity lines using stronger spun poles in vulnerable coastal areas, at an estimated cost of Rs 4,851 crore.

The Energy Minister urged the Centre to approve the proposal and provide 90 per cent of the required funding. He stated that the State Government was prepared to bear the remaining 10 per cent of the project cost.

He explained that the State had drawn up a three-year action plan to complete the proposed works between FY 2027-28 and FY 2029-30, subject to the Centre extending financial assistance.

The minister highlighted that strengthening the distribution network with underground cables and spun poles would significantly reduce damage to electrical infrastructure during cyclones. It would also minimise power supply interruptions and technical losses while enabling faster restoration of electricity following natural disasters.

He observed that investing in resilient infrastructure in advance would be more economical than repeatedly spending substantial amounts on restoring damaged networks after every cyclone. Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar responded positively to the proposal.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Gottipati Ravikumar met Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who attended the meeting on behalf of Telangana.

Recalling the assistance extended by the Telangana Government during Cyclones Arnab and Murasu, Gottipati expressed his gratitude to the Deputy CM for the support provided by Telangana during the challenging period. He appreciated the neighbouring State's timely assistance in the restoration efforts when Andhra Pradesh was facing severe challenges due to the cyclones.