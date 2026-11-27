The Government of Ghana has successfully completed the first round of its voluntary buyback of Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds due in February 2027.

Using the Cedi Sinking Fund, Government has paid participating bondholders in full, in cash and including all accrued interest.

Government bought back GH¢12.60 billion in bonds tendered at the auction, representing 44.1 per cent of the outstanding stock of the February 2027 DDEP bonds and paid GH¢289 million in accrued interest, bringing the total cash payment to GH¢12.89 billion.

Government thanks all bondholders who participated in the first round.

Government will reopen the offer in two weeks. Holders of the remaining February 2027 bonds are welcome to tender their bonds in the second round.

Government reassures bondholders, investors and the public of its commitment to honouring all future debt obligations in full and on time.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance - Republic of Ghana.