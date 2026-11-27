MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) A political row erupted in West Bengal on Friday after a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising Justice Krishna Rao, set aside West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose's decision appointing Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the House.

Reacting to the verdict, Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) legislator Kunal Ghosh said the Speaker had failed to uphold the sanctity of his chair, which requires remaining above political biases.

"The Speaker should not have ignored the party constitution and the decision of a political party in such a matter. But the Speaker, in this case, took his decision just on the basis of the number of available legislators. So, the Calcutta High Court had rightly set aside the order," Ghosh said.

Echoing Ghosh, four-time Lok Sabha MP and senior MAITC leader Kalyan Banerjee said the High Court's ruling pointed to a serious constitutional concern in West Bengal.

"The Speaker holds a constitutional position and should remain independent, rise above all political parties and function strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions. However, in West Bengal, the Speaker has failed to do so. The Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court had earlier permitted Ritabrata to continue as the provisional Leader of the Opposition until 18 October. However, even after 18 October, he continued to act as the Leader of the Opposition and enjoy all the associated benefits. In my view, this amounts to fraud and misuse of public money," Kalyan Banerjee said.

On the other hand, Ritabrata pointed out that despite setting aside the Speaker's earlier decision to appoint him as the Leader of the Opposition, the Calcutta High Court had ultimately given the Speaker the authority to decide on the matter within the next 10 days.

"The Speaker is the highest authority in the assembly. The day he will call us in accordance with the Calcutta High Court verdict, we will appear in person again with the majority of MLAs. I hope to be able to retain the title of the principal opposition party in the state. Whatever the Speaker will decide then, we will accept that," Ritabrata added.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the MAITC camp had nothing to celebrate over the Calcutta High Court order.

"There is no political party named All India Trinamool Congress. There are two parties now, namely MAITC and DTC. So, in my opinion, the Speaker should summon legislators from both the parties and ask them to prove their majority. The party with more MLAs should be given the status of the principal opposition party in the state," the Chief Minister said.