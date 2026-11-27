MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 27 (IANS) More than 80 per cent of the 5.65 lakh voters in Tripura exercised their vote on Friday in elections to 16 of Tripura's 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the 155-year-old Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), officials said.

Polling was held amid tight security arrangements across eight districts of the state, election officials said.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that, barring some minor incidents and intimidations, no major incident had been reported from anywhere in the state.

Opposition Congress and CPI-M leaders complained of many incidents of violence, attacks and intimidations from different parts of the poll-bound Northeastern state.

CPI-M leader Ratan Das, while demanding null and void the AMC elections, alleged that at least four of its candidates and more than 50 party members were injured in attacks in Agartala and its outskirts.

"Details of the incidents, attacks, injuries and damage are being collected from across the state," a Left leader told the media, alleging that a large number of CPI-M supporters were unable to exercise their vote due to attacks and intimidation.

Former Chief Minister and veteran CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar claimed that the civic body elections tuned a "political farce by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

CPI-M leaders and party workers, led by former Lok Sabha member Shankar Datta, also staged a road blockade in Agartala to protest against the alleged "violence, attacks and intimidation by ruling party members".

The blockade was subsequently withdrawn following the intervention of the district administration and police, led by West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar.

Congress Working Committee member and former Minister Sudip Roy Barman said that the BJP leaders will get the befitting actions of their terror and murdering of the electoral democracy.

An official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said that polling for 16 of Tripura's 21 ULB's, including the AMC, was held amid heavy security arrangements.

He added that men and women in large numbers queued up outside polling stations even before voting commenced at 7 a.m. across 704 polling stations in eight districts of the state.

Polling was continued uninterruptedly until 4 p.m.

More than 5.65 lakh voters, including 2.88 lakh women, were eligible to exercise their vote to decide the electoral fortunes of 733 candidates, comprising 367 men and 366 women.

The SEC has engaged 4,545 polling personnel to conduct elections across the 16 ULBs.

The ruling BJP has already secured 77 seats unopposed in eight municipal bodies, leaving 268 seats across 16 ULBs for direct electoral contests.

Among the major political parties, the BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates at 266, followed by the CPI-M with 228, the Congress with 201 and the CPI with six candidates.

The BJP's ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has fielded nine candidates, while 23 Independents and nominees of other political parties are also in the fray.

The SEC official said that all 65 BJP candidates in five municipal bodies -- Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Santir Bazar in South Tripura district, and Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura district -- were declared elected unopposed earlier as no opposition or other political parties had fielded candidates in these seats.

The ruling BJP has thus secured absolute control of all five civic bodies.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), the largest urban local body in the state, has 51 seats, of which 25 are reserved for women.

More than 10,000 security personnel, including around 3,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, have been deployed across the urban areas to ensure peaceful polling.

The SEC official said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had agreed to provide 39 companies of CAPF, comprising more than 3,000 personnel, for the civic elections.

The Central forces include personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

In addition to the Central forces, around 7,000 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and state police have been deployed in the urban areas going to polls.

The counting of votes will take place on December 2.