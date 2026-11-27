MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Organisations in India faced an average of 3,619 cyberattacks per week over the six months from May 25 to November 16, 2026, compared with 2,435 globally, a report said on Friday.

The report from Check Point Research highlighted sustained cyber activity targeting India's government and financial services sectors. It recorded an average weekly banking-malware impact rate of 5 per cent in India, compared with 1.7 per cent globally.

The findings come after a critical advisory from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) warning of business payment workflow abuse, unauthorised financial transactions, and the use of AI-driven agentic offensive frameworks (AOFs) across sectors.

The report said that botnet malware figures stood at 18.7 per cent in India and 13.1 per cent globally. Over 90 per cent of malicious files observed last month in India were delivered via the web. Information Disclosure was the most common vulnerability exploit type, impacting 66 per cent of organisations.

“Organisations need strong visibility across their environments, effective monitoring of identities and systems, and the ability to detect unusual activity early,” said Krishnan V V, Managing Director and Country Head – India and South Asia, Check Point Software Technologies.

The report recommended organisations to maintain an up-to-date view of internet-facing systems, applications, and third-party connections.

Further, firms must review user identities, privileged accounts, and service credentials, and restrict access to what is necessary. Unusual account activity must be monitored along with changes to critical records and suspicious use of administrative functions.

Organisations must prioritise the identification and remediation of vulnerabilities that could expose systems or sensitive information and review authentication, endpoint, application, and network logs to identify suspicious activity and support timely response.

Education sector recorded the highest average weekly attacks per organisation, at 8,706, followed by consumer goods and services at 4,873, business services at 4,650 and financial services at 4,122.

Government organisations recorded 3,505 weekly attacks per organisation, compared with 2,832 globally for the sector. Similarly, financial services organisations in India faced 4,122 weekly attacks, compared with 2,341 globally.

-IANS

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