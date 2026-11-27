MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An explosion occurred on one of two oil tankers that attempted to pass covertly north of Qanem Island in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz this morning (November 27), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran reported.

"Two oil tankers attempted to pass through the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz via an illegal route. However, one of the tankers struck a naval mine and exploded, forcing the second tanker to turn back," the report noted.

The IRGC said that the number of oil tankers attempting to pass illegally through the Strait of Hormuz has decreased significantly in recent days. This shows that the IRGC maintains full control over the eastern and western sectors of the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran following an escalation on July 8.

On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. Washington said the strikes were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump also announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran that day. Tehran subsequently launched strikes against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.