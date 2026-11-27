MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The premiere of “Shamakhi,” the first documentary in the“Buralar” project dedicated to Azerbaijani cities, will take place at the Nizami Cinema Center on December 3.

The project is led by well-known traveler and journalist Azer Garib, who also wrote the film.

The documentary explores the rich history, traditions and modern development of Shamakhi, one of Azerbaijan's oldest cities.

Bringing together history and modernity, rich cultural heritage and living traditions, natural beauty and expanding tourism opportunities, the film presents Shamakhi as one of Azerbaijan's distinctive and appealing regions.

Historically, Shamakhi has been an important center of both spiritual and intellectual life. The film highlights the Juma Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in the Caucasus, and the legacy of prominent thinkers who lived and worked in the city. It also explores astronomy, the region's observatory traditions and its rich intellectual environment, all integral to Shamakhi's historical and cultural identity.

Shamakhi is also one of the birthplaces of Azerbaijan's ancient viticulture and winemaking traditions. The region's wine-growing culture is now being revived through modern approaches. The development of winemaking is contributing to the local economy while also enhancing Shamakhi's appeal as a tourist destination.

The documentary also focuses on the development of modern Shamakhi, its growing tourism infrastructure, new hotels, hospitality traditions and the facilities available to visitors. In this context, the Nasimi Gardens complex is presented as one of the highlights of contemporary Shamakhi.