Concurrently Terminates Prior Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS) (the“Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a Tax Benefit Preservation Plan (or“the plan”) which is effective immediately. The plan is specifically tailored to protect and preserve PetMeds' potentially valuable tax assets primarily associated with net operating loss carryforwards or NOLs that could be utilized in certain circumstances to offset PetMeds' future taxable income and reduce its future federal income tax liability.

Concurrently, the Board approved the immediate termination of PetMeds' prior limited duration shareholder rights plan, originally adopted on December 3, 2024, by accelerating its final expiration date from the close of business on December 2, 2026 to 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on November 27, 2026. Accordingly, all Rights issued thereunder have expired, without any consideration or payment being made in respect thereof, and no person has any further rights, obligations, or liabilities thereunder, except for those provisions of that rights plan that by their express terms survive termination (including, without limitation, the indemnification, exculpation, and limitation of liability obligations of PetMeds to the Rights Agent).

New Leadership Mandate and Strategic Rationale for Protecting and Preserving NOLs

Following the appointment of Jeff Willard as PetMeds' President and Chief Executive Officer, the new leadership of PetMeds reviewed its operations, capital structure, and asset base to optimize the use of all assets and establish a direct, clear path back to sustainable profitability and growth. As part of this asset-optimization strategy, management identified PetMeds' accumulated NOLs as a balance sheet asset that needed to be protected and preserved.

Over the approximately two years since the adoption of the prior rights plan, PetMeds has incurred operating losses that generated significant federal NOL carryforwards. Relative to PetMeds' current market capitalization, these tax attributes represent a material and potentially valuable corporate asset. Because an“ownership change” under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code (“Section 382”) could severely restrict or permanently eliminate PetMeds' ability to utilize these tax attributes, the Board determined that adopting a Tax Benefit Preservation Plan directly supports leadership's plans to optimize the use of all assets, return PetMeds to sustainable profitability and growth, and drive long-term shareholder value.

“Since taking the helm in September, my top priority has been conducting a comprehensive review of our strategy, execution, and balance sheet to identify every available lever to restore PetMeds to profitability, strengthen our financial position, and drive long-term shareholder value,” said Jeff Willard, President and Chief Executive Officer of PetMeds.“In a turnaround, speed matters. We are moving at a new pace, focused on repositioning the brand, upgrading our e-commerce experience, and taking costs out of the business. Our substantial net operating loss carryforwards represent a material asset that we hope to eventually monetize. As we work to return PetMeds to profitable growth, these tax assets can help shield future taxable income and drive long-term shareholder value. Adopting a Tax Benefit Preservation Plan helps protect these tax assets for the benefit of all PetMeds shareholders as our turnaround takes hold.”

Preservation of Net Operating Loss Carryforwards

As of November 2026, PetMeds had an estimate of approximately $43.4 million in federal NOL carryforwards available to offset future corporate income tax obligations. PetMeds' ability to fully utilize these tax assets could be substantially limited if PetMeds undergoes an“ownership change” as defined under Section 382.

In general, an ownership change occurs under Section 382 if the aggregate percentage stock ownership of one or more“5-percent shareholders” (as defined for tax purposes) increases by more than 50 percentage points over a rolling three-year period over the lowest percentage of stock owned by such shareholders during that period.

In order to protect PetMeds' NOLs from being limited or permanently lost under Section 382, the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan is intended to reduce the likelihood of an unintended“ownership change” occurring by deterring any person or group from acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of PetMeds' outstanding common stock without the approval of the Board. PetMeds' Tax Benefit Preservation Plan does not, however, block anyone from buying or selling PetMeds' common stock. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan will prevent an“ownership change.” PetMeds' Tax Benefit Preservation Plan is similar to those plans adopted by numerous other public companies with significant NOLs.

Key Terms of the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan

Under the terms of the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan, PetMeds will distribute to its shareholders one Series B preferred stock purchase right for each share of PetMeds' common stock held as of the close of business on December 7, 2026. Any shares of common stock issued after the December 7, 2026 record date will be issued together with associated preferred stock purchase rights.

Under the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan, the rights will initially trade with PetMeds' common stock. The rights will generally become exercisable only if a person (or any persons acting as a group) acquires beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of PetMeds' outstanding common stock, without the approval of the Board, after the first public announcement by PetMeds of the adoption of the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan. A person or group who acquires, without the approval of the Board, beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of PetMeds' outstanding common stock could be subject to significant dilution.

If the preferred stock purchase rights become exercisable, all holders of rights, other than the person or group triggering the rights, will be entitled to purchase PetMeds' common stock at a 50% discount. The Board also has the option to cause the exchange of one share of common stock for each preferred stock purchase right held (other than the rights held by the person or group triggering the rights). Preferred stock purchase rights held by the person or group triggering the rights will become null and void and will not be exercisable, exchangeable, or transferable.

Shareholders who beneficially owned 4.9% or more of PetMeds' outstanding common stock prior to the first public announcement by PetMeds of the adoption of the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan will not trigger any penalties under the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan so long as they do not acquire beneficial ownership of any additional shares of common stock (other than pursuant to a stock split, stock dividend, reclassification, or similar transaction effected by PetMeds) at a time when they still beneficially own 4.9% or more of such common stock. The Board also has the discretion to exempt any acquisition of PetMeds' common stock from the provisions of the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan.

The preferred stock purchase rights and the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan will expire no later than November 25, 2029 unless the plan is extended. The preferred stock purchase rights and the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan may also expire on an earlier date upon the occurrence of other events, including a determination by the PetMeds Board that the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan is no longer necessary for the preservation of PetMeds' tax attributes, PetMeds' tax attributes are fully utilized or no longer available under applicable tax law, or the plan is no longer in the best interests of PetMeds and its shareholders. The preferred stock purchase rights may also be redeemed, exchanged, or terminated prior to their expiration.

PetMeds intends to submit the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan for ratification by PetMeds' shareholders at its 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The date of PetMeds' 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has not yet been announced.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to the termination of the prior rights plan and the adoption of the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan will be contained in the related Current Reports on Form 8-K and Registration Statements on Form 8-A that PetMeds will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents can be obtained free of charge, when available, at the SEC's website, , and at PetMeds' website, .

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness, pets and pet parents, and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PetMeds family of brands and through its PetCareRx subsidiary, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and is subject to the safe harbors created by such laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may relate to, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future taxable income, our ability to utilize and realize the value of our net operating loss carryforwards and how they could be limited or eliminated if we experienced an ownership change as defined in Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code and whether the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan will reduce the likelihood of such an unintended ownership change from occurring. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information on factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found in the“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and“Risk Factors” sections contained in PetMeds' periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained from. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Notwithstanding changes that may occur with respect to matters relating to any forward-looking statements, PetMeds assumes no obligation to publicly update, amend, or clarify its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. PetMeds, however, reserves the right to update such statements or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

Investor Contact

ICR, LLC

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

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