MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSX: SIA) announced today that it has completed its previously disclosed $73.8 million acquisition of Brighton Retirement & Active Living (“”), a 165-suite retirement residence in Brighton, Ontario, located approximately 150 kilometres east of Toronto.

The newly built property comprises 124 retirement suites and 41 seniors' apartments, which opened in 2025 and are currently in lease-up, as well as five commercial units on the ground floor. The transaction includes $1.5 million of income support for the lease-up of the seniors' apartments and commercial units, as well as an additional $5.0 million earnout contingent upon exceeding certain financial targets.

Sienna financed the transaction with available cash on hand and its credit facilities.

“With the acquisition of Brighton, we have added another newly built asset to Sienna's growing portfolio and further strengthened the quality and scale of our platform. Since the beginning of 2025, we grew our assets by approximately $1.2 billion through acquisitions and developments, including by more than $430 million to date in 2026,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer.“The acquisition of Brighton was supported by Sienna's strong balance sheet and follows the announcement of our successful debenture financing earlier this week, reflecting our disciplined approach to putting capital to work.”

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA) offers a full range of living options and care services, including seniors' apartments, independent supportive living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as“anticipate,”“continue,”“could,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“believe,”“goals”,“target” or other similar words and are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Hung

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Investments

(905) 489-0258

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Nancy Webb

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

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