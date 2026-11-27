MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States Automotive Service Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during 2027–2032, with mechanical repair and maintenance holding a 42.4% share in 2026. The South leads the United States Automotive Service Market with a 34.78% share, while the West is the fastest-growing region.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the United States automotive service market size USD 211.1 billion in 2026 to USD 291.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.45% from 2027 to 2032. Older vehicles and steady driving keep repair demand strong, while providers are adding mobile maintenance, dealership capacity, and calibration work to win more jobs. However, electric vehicles need fewer routine services, and a shortage of technicians limits how much of this demand dealerships can turn into completed work.

United States Automotive Service Market Trends and Drivers

Expansion of OEM-Led After-Sales Service Programs: OEM-backed after-sales initiatives help maintain brand engagement throughout the used commercial vehicle ownership cycle. Ford Pro Advantage extends access to dedicated service facilities for used commercial vehicle buyers, while dealer-operated centers support maintenance and service requirements beyond the initial vehicle purchase.

Rising Average Age of the Light-Duty Vehicle Fleet to 12.9 Years: As vehicles remain in service for longer periods, repair and maintenance providers benefit from sustained demand beyond the initial ownership phase. Older vehicles typically require more frequent and costly servicing, creating opportunities for service operators to build lasting customer relationships through ongoing maintenance support.

“The United States automotive service market reflects changing vehicle ownership patterns, evolving repair requirements, and expanding service delivery channels. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework combining market sizing, segment-level analysis, competitive assessment, and validated industry data to provide decisionmakers with a reliable basis for strategic planning.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

United States Automotive Service Market Share by Region

The West is growing faster than any other region. Providers there are adding service capacity at existing sites, which lets them handle more appointments without having to open new locations.

The South remains the largest regional market, helped by a rising population that widens the pool of potential customers. Service brands are responding by opening new local workshops to reach those drivers.

United States Automotive Service Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Trucks

By Service Type

Mechanical Repair & Maintenance

Exterior & Structural (Body / Paint / Glass)

Electrical & Electronics

Quick Services (Oil, Fluids, Filters)

By Equipment Type

Tires

Batteries

Seats & Interiors

ADAS Sensors & Cameras

By Service Channel

OEM Dealerships

Independent General Repair Shops

Quick-Lube & Tire Chains

Mobile / On-Demand Services

By Geography

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends:

United States Automotive Service Companies

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Jiffy Lube International Inc.

Meineke Car Care Centers

Midas International

Monro Inc.

Safelite Group

Walmart Auto Care Centers

Pep Boys

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Goodyear Auto Service

NTB - National Tire & Battery

Christian Brothers Automotive

Take 5 Oil Change

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

Caliber Collision

Gerber Collision & Glass

Crash Champions

Tesla Service Centers

CarMax Auto Care

AAA Car Care Centers

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About Mordor Intelligence

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