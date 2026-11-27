MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Solar A/S hereby announces that UBS Group AG has notified Solar A/S of a position relating to 399,944 B shares of DKK 100 nominal value each in Solar A/S, corresponding to a holding of 4.996 %, which represents a change from the previously announced holding of 5.01 %, as stated in company announcement no. 15 of 17 November 2026.

UBS Group AG's aggregate position is calculated in accordance with sections 38-40 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and consists partly of UBS Group AG's own holding of B shares in Solar A/S, cf. section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and partly of financial instruments covered by section 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

The financial instruments primarily consist of B shares held in custody by UBS Group AG on behalf of clients and in respect of which UBS Group AG, pursuant to its contractual terms with the clients, has a“right of use”, allowing the bank to engage in share lending.

The notified change in UBS Group AG's aggregate position under section 40 of the Danish Capital Markets Act is due to a change in the bank's position in financial instruments covered by section 39 of the Act and a change in its own holding of B shares in Solar A/S under section 38 of the Act. UBS Group AG's own holding amounts to 4,819 B shares, corresponding to 0.06 % of the total share capital.





Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11





FACTS ABOUT SOLAR

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

No. 16 2026 Major shareholder announcement