MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sixthfin Closing gives group finance one review and control layer across different ERP systems, entities, charts of accounts, currencies and languages, so local ledgers stay in place while the review standard is shared.

New York, USA, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A large group does not have to move every subsidiary onto one ERP before it can apply a single standard of review to its accounts. Replacing ERP infrastructure and introducing a close review layer are different technology decisions with different costs. Sixthfin, a financial data control and financial close technology company with offices in London and Paris, addresses the second. Its Closing platform gives group finance a common review and control environment across the ERP systems, entities, charts of accounts, currencies and languages already in place. For more information visit

Fragmentation is the starting condition. After an acquisition, a subsidiary may retain its local ledger while group finance needs to bring its accounts into a common review process. A regional system choice can create the same requirement. The review design must accommodate differences in account structures, currencies and local practices rather than wait for every system to become identical. Finance teams then layer Excel workbooks, collaboration tools, supporting documents and local review processes on top. The result is rarely a shortage of financial data. The difficulty is assembling a homogeneous, controlled and demonstrable financial base from which group finance can review the close.

“Groups do not usually set out to run six ERPs; they acquire them. The question is no longer how to get everything onto one system, but whether the close can be controlled to a single standard while the systems underneath stay different,” said François Vallana, CEO of Sixthfin.

Closing centralizes financial information from different source systems and gives group finance a common environment for balance sheet review, account analysis and justification, anomaly analysis, collaborative review workflows, supporting documentation and transaction level investigation. The platform operates independently of an organization's ERP, chart of accounts, currency or local accounting environment, and supports different languages. A configured exchange supplies the data for review. That separates the method used to examine the accounts from the choice of ERP in which each entity records its accounting information. Closing is a review and control layer. It does not perform transaction matching, which typically sits in ERP or dedicated reconciliation tools.

The requirement is standardization without uniformity. A group may want common controls, consistent account justification standards, group-level visibility and traceable evidence while accepting that its ERP estate will remain heterogeneous. What is standardized is the review method:



which controls are applied

how a balance is analyzed and justified

what evidence is retained who approves the conclusion

The ledgers and local charts of accounts underneath stay as they are.

That makes phased adoption possible. Closing does not require an organization to migrate every subsidiary onto a single ERP before close processes can be standardized. A group can begin with a defined group of entities or accounting cycles and extend the platform progressively. A conventional systems transformation involves migration, data conversion, process redesign, integration work and change management. A review and control layer is deployed around the systems already in place. Sixthfin says implementation is typically measured in weeks. Actual timing depends on the group's systems, data feeds and scope.

The priority finance leaders give to reliability is consistent with this approach. In the Sixthfin Report on Accounting Transformation, 67% of CFOs named improving the reliability of accounts as their priority for improving the close, ahead of reducing delays at 57%, and only 42% described financial close management in their company as very satisfactory. The study was conducted by Odoxa for Sixthfin among 303 CFOs at private UK companies with at least 250 employees and published in May 2026. It is not a representative US or global study, and it covered companies of that size generally rather than multi-entity groups specifically. The full study is available at resource/sixthfin-report-on-accounting-transformation/

The same research describes the operational strain behind the standardization problem. In that UK sample, late collection of information was cited by 44% as complicating the close. Multiple Excel files followed at 38%. Dependence on key individuals was cited by 35%, while coordination and traceability/documentation difficulties were each cited by 34%. These factors are organizational rather than technical. In Sixthfin's view they become harder to manage as the number of subsidiaries, systems and countries rises, although the survey did not measure that directly.

The exposure tends to become visible at inconvenient moments: during an audit, in the integration of a newly acquired subsidiary, or when a group is asked to substantiate its reported figures at short notice. A multinational organization may complete its close within the required timetable while still depending on spreadsheet-based reporting packages, individual spreadsheet owners and local knowledge to explain unusual balances. Centralizing close information does not remove the need for local finance expertise. It changes how that expertise is coordinated and evidenced at group level. Keeping justifications and supporting documents with the analytical review gives group finance a history it can examine across entities. Reviewers can then follow a question into the relevant journal entries instead of separating the investigation from its evidence.

For finance and procurement teams evaluating a review layer across a mixed ERP estate, the implementation questions extend beyond feature lists:



Which ERP systems are supported?

Can local charts of accounts remain in place?

How is data harmonized?

How is transaction level drill-down maintained?

How are additional entities onboarded? How much internal IT resource is required?

More systems and more automated data do not by themselves produce greater financial control. Without a common review layer, additional automation increases the volume of information while leaving finance teams with the same problem of demonstrating that it has been analyzed and can be relied upon. Where AI is introduced, investigation and corrective action remain with finance and control teams.

For US-headquartered groups with international subsidiaries, and for US entities within groups based elsewhere, the test is the same: whether one review standard can be applied and evidenced across the systems the group actually runs. That assessment starts with the group's own entities, ledgers and control obligations.

For more information about Sixthfin Closing or to request a demonstration, visit solution/closing/

Survey methodology

The Sixthfin Report on Accounting Transformation is based on an online survey conducted by Odoxa from March 11 to 23, 2026, among 303 CFOs at private UK companies with 250 or more employees who are involved in their organization's monthly or periodic financial close. Representativeness for UK companies of that size was ensured through quota sampling on industry sector, company size and region. The survey does not represent US or global companies.

About Sixthfin

Sixthfin develops financial data control and financial close technology for complex organizations. Its Closing platform structures balance sheet reviews, account analysis and justification, control standardization, collaborative workflows, documentation and transaction-level investigation across multi-entity and multi-ERP environments. Sixthfin also provides separate solutions that detect anomalies, errors and fraud risks across the full population of accounting entries, and that measure the effectiveness of employee expense controls alongside existing expense management tools. Sixthfin technology supports 38 ERP systems, is deployed in more than 70 countries and covered more than 1,500 companies and groups in 2026, working across different charts of accounts, currencies and accounting environments without requiring organizations to replace their underlying ERP infrastructure. The company has offices in London and Paris.

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